Jimbo Fisher Names Haynes King as Texas A&M Starting QB

COLLEGE STATION - - Texas A&M has its Week 1 starter against Sam Houston.

According to TexAgs, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher officially named sophomore Haynes King the team's starting quarterback following an intense fall camp. King was in a neck-and-neck battle with LSU transfer Max Johnson and freshman Connor Weigman for the title of QB1 entering the weekend.

A source later confirmed the report with AllAggies.com

King won the starting job last season over Zach Calzada following a productive fall camp. In his first game against Kent State, the 6-3, 205-pound passer threw for 292 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on the way to a 41-10 victory.

King suffered a season-ending leg injury during the first quarter in Week 2 against Colorado. The loss opened the door for Calzada to fill in for the remainder of the season. Calzada finished with 2,185 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His biggest game came against No. 1 Alabama when he threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Aggies to a 41-38 upset.

Calzada elected to transfer to Auburn following the season finale against LSU. Johnson, who led the Tigers to a 27-24 comeback win in Baton Rouge, elected to join his brother and A&M tight end commit, Jake Johnson, in College Station for the upcoming season.

Johnson has starting experience in the SEC. He started six games in 2020 following an injury to initial starter Myles Brennan. And while Brennan won the starting job in camp, another injury sidelined him for the entire 2021 season, opening the door for Johnson to start all 12 games last fall.

Johnson threw for 3,884 yards and 31 touchdowns during his two seasons. He tossed seven interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 141.6 and an 8-6 overall record.

King took the lead late in Saturday's second scrimmage, showing poise, accuracy and the ability to extend plays with his legs. In the Maroon-White game, he broke free to two runs over 20 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The Aggies will face the Bearkats on Sept. 3 at Kyle Field.

