'I'll Know When I Know': Why Jimbo Fisher Is Waiting To Name Texas A&M's Next QB

COLLEGE STATION -- Jimbo Fisher has never been one to reveal his cards early when it comes to discussing quarterback. He likes to up the ante before showing the deck.

As Texas A&M prepares for the regular season, the question remains which quarterback is trotting out with the first-team offense. One day, Haynes King seems to have control of the reins. The next practice, LSU transfer Max Johnson is leading the charge.

The battle for QB1 could be raging on until Week 4 when the No. 6 Aggies travel to Arlington to face No. 19 Arkansas in the Southwest Classic. At some point in the present, Fisher is going to have to trust his gut and go with the passer he feels gives them the best chance to win.

“I’m not putting a timetable on it,” Fisher said when asked about when he plans on naming a starter.

Making the right call at the game’s most crucial position could be the difference between fighting for a College Football Playoff spot and teetering with another four-loss season. When hired in 2018, Fisher elected to trust that Kellen Mond was the right answer following his freshman campaign.

Mond led the Aggies to a 9-4 record in 2018, an 8-5 record in 2019, and a 9-1 finish in 2020, capped off with an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina. The latter of the three is the ultimate goal that Fisher is looking to achieve.

Fisher likely wouldn't be in this predicament if initial 2021 starter Haynes King played in all 12 games. Better yet, six games likely would have sufficed to see if the sophomore for Longview had the tools needed to be a quarterback in the conference.

A broken leg in Week 2 led to backup Zach Calzada starting the remainder of the season. And while Calzada will be heralded for his 285-yard, three-touchdown performance in the 41-38 upset over No. 1 Alabama, most of his season was a roller coaster of highlight throws and bonehead decision-making.

“All three of them are great at what they do,” running back Devon Achane said. “They make sure we are all on top of our game and being leaders, they’re very vocal.

“It's really great to see them compete with each other.”

King can win with speed. Achane said the two raced last training camp and the quarterback clocked 22 miles per hour on the radar gun. This past April in the Maroon-White game, King displayed his ability to win in the open space, breaking free for a pair of runs over 20 yards.

Johnson, the front-runner to take the title of QB1 away from King, has SEC experience. He started six games in 2020 following an injury to Myles Brennan. And while Brennan won the starting job in camp, another injury sidelined him for the entire 2021 season, opening the door for Johnson to start all 12 games last fall.

Johnson threw for 3,884 yards and 31 touchdowns during his two seasons. He tossed seven interceptions, and finished with a passer rating of 141.6 and an 8-6 overall record.

One of the more under-the-radar factors that could help Fisher make his decision comes with the promotion of receivers coach Dameyune Craig to working with the quarterbacks. A gunslinger under Fisher at Auburn in the 1990s, Craig understands what the fifth-year coach is looking for in his QB1.

He’s been hammering the message in practice to the trio as well.

“He’s walked through it and played in games with me,” Fisher said of Craig. “He knows what I think, what I’ve thought [in the past] and how I expect things done in a game. He’s been there in those situations.”

Fisher might let both Johnson and King play with the first-team offense come Week 1 against Sam Houston. Maybe the same could be said in Week 2 against Appalachian State in Week 2. By Week 3 against Miami (FL), someone should pull ahead with the starting nod.

Then again, there isn't a time limit. Fisher is going to let this play out until he’s 100 percent sure of his choice.

With a No. 1 recruiting class, a win over Nick Saban and aspirations of an SEC and College Football Playoff appearance, he can't question anything.

“I’ll know when I know,” said Fisher.

