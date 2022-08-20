Fisher on Upperclassmen: 'They're Not Superstars, But to a Coach They Are'

The Texas A&M Aggies capped off last season by signing the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history. While their historic class does warrant much excitement, the impact of the talented freshmen won’t be completely felt until they are developed.

The Aggies will have to rely on their veterans this season if they want to achieve their goals of competing for the SEC Championship and appearing in the College Football Playoff.

Coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media and discussed how the upperclassmen on his roster have progressed in their time with the program.

"I think a lot of our older guys, the maturity is showing," Fisher said. "When you stay in a program, like you said with Fadil Diggs, you start to see that maturity in him, how he talks, how he does things. Those guys that stay around now, you find out three years, four years, and maybe even five … It’s amazing how few mistakes they make and how good they play. Fadil’s one, I’ve seen that since spring. Earnest Crownover does a good job. I think Layden Robinson just keeps growing in what he’s doing and the role he’s having.

Fidel Diggs has a chance to start as an edge rusher this season if he continues to progress in practice. In his second year as an Aggie, Diggs recorded nine total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

The Aggies need a running back to emerge as their go-to second option behind Devon Achane. Earnest Crownover could be the guy who steps up, as Fisher likes what he has seen out of the junior in camp. Crownover has rushed for 33 yards on eight attempts in his time as an Aggie.

Layden Robinson is a veteran presence on the offensive line. He started all 12 games in his third season en route to a second-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press. Robinson was listed number 76 overall on ESPN’s list of the top 100 college football players for 2022.

“Edgerrin Cooper is another one you just brought up. Damani Richardson, how he’s growing, being a fourth-year guy. The difference on the field, and just calls, maturity, practice of influencing players … Maturity does make a difference in how you play and the consistency in which you play. We’re so caught up now in just pure ability … Max Wright, another one, who I thought had an excellent scrimmage the other day and how he played, been around here four years and just knowing what to expect man."

With the infusion of the transfer portal in college football, players often look elsewhere if they are not receiving adequate playing time on their current teams. Fisher's comments reveal how it can be beneficial to players who remain in their current situations and compete.

Edgerrin Cooper finished fourth with 58 total tackles last season. He is expected to start at “WILL” linebacker in his third year.

Damani Richardson finished third in total tackles with 58. He also recorded three pass breakups, two sacks, and an interception. The Aggies will look to him as a vocal leader in the secondary.

With All-SEC tight end Jalen Wydermyer off to the NFL, Max Wright will take on a much larger role in his fourth year with the team.

“There’s been so many of those guys ... They’re not superstars, but to a coach they are. What they allow you to do, and all the sudden they make those five, six plays a game, and they get the ball, they don’t get the ball, they break it up … So I think a lot of those are upperclassmen jump in that category for me and how they keep developing with the time they’re here which comes with knowledge and experience which is critical.”

Fisher’s comments about the veterans on his roster allow for some perspective on the underclassmen. The younger guys may be more talented, but it takes time for players to develop before they reach their potential.

Experience and maturity mean everything on a college football team, and Fisher reminded us of that.

