Former Texas A&M Defensive Tackle Cut by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans cut former Texas A&M defensive tackle Kingsley Keke on Tuesday, according to Pro Football Network.

The 6-4, 305-pound Houston native was claimed by the Texans off waivers in January after being cut by the Packers due to disagreements with the coaching staff. Now after just three months with the Texans and never appearing in a game, the former Texas A&M standout is once again a free agent.

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter Kingsley Keke Houston Chronicle Kingsley Keke 12thman.com Kingsley Keke

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Keke played three seasons with the Packers before his departure. He was due a $2.54 million base salary after triggering a playtime escalator with Green Bay, according to the Pro Football Network report.

Keke had some solid production in 12 games for the Packers last season. He totaled 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and an impressive three passes defended from defensive tackle.

According to sources in the report, Keke's departure from Houston came down to salary numbers and the arrival of new defensive linemen, including Mario Addison, who signed Monday.

Keke was a nice piece for A&M's defense during his time in College Station. In four seasons, he totaled 150 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, seven passes defended and three fumble recoveries.

Keke, 25, will be looking to join his third team in less than six months.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Kingsley Keke Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Kingsley Keke USA Today Sports Jimbo Fisher

