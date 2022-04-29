Homeward Bound: Houston Native Kenyon Green Excited To Bolster Texans Trenches

HOUSTON -- A smile protruded across Kenyon Green's face as he stood outside his house Thursday evening. The former Texas A&M offensive lineman gladly would have packed up his bags and moved across the country if it meant being selected in the first round.

Instead of packing his bags and leaving the Lone Star State, Green simply is moving back home to Humble. At least for now until he decides where he wants to live closer to downtown as the newest member of the Houston Texans.

"It's a blessing," Green said in his first interview as a Texan. "Just to hear everyone cheer for me and knowing I'll be home, I'm grateful and honored."

An All-American guard with experience at four different positions on the offensive line, Green provides versatility for the Texans. He was a three-year starter for the Aggies under Jimbo Fisher and thrived as run blocker inside, starting every game since his freshman year in 2019. “He's a guy with so much athleticism and when you have that athleticism and power, you can play this game for a long time," Fisher said in March of Green. "I really think (Kenyon) is a possible Pro Bowl guy." Green now hopes to start a new tradition of offensive lineman from College Station becoming first-round selections. Although the legacy of Kevin Sumlin is lost among some, the former Aggies coach shelled out Day 1 talent from A&M's trenches during his tenure. Since 2012, nine A&M offensive linemen have been drafted, five of which were first-round picks. The tradition under Sumlin began back in 2013 when Luke Joeckel became the second overall pick. Kenyon Green

Every year after that, an Aggie would be drafted on Day 1. Jockel was followed by Jake Matthews (2014), who was preceded by Cedric Ogbuehi (2015) who was later preceded by Germain Ifedi (2016). Green, the third-highest Aggie lineman selected the move to the SEC, said he could finally relax knowing that he'd be joining the tradition of early draftees.

“I’m not nervous anymore, I’m not having jitters anymore,” Green said with a grin. “I know where I’m (playing) at, and it’s time to work and it’s time to grind.”

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Texans coach Lovie Smith said that versatility was essential for growth on the offensive line because it ups the value of a player's stock. Green has worked both sides of the offensive line, starting as an 18-year-old at right guard before shifting to the left side a year later. Green believes the constant change not only has made him adaptable to different play designs but also should help him find early success in the pros. "It's all about me showing off my work ethic," Green said. "I don't just need to talk about it. I need to be about it." Green initially met with Smith in person at A&M's Pro Day in March. The two bonded over their love of the state, and Green said that Smith told him "I really want Texas guys to rebuild this thing from the ground up.” Kenyon Green

Caserio muttered that the selection of a Houston native was "a coincidence probably more than anything else.” Still, it's not as if the second-year doesn't understand the comfort level of playing in front of a home crowd at the game's highest level.

Said Caserio: "He has roots here and has the support of his family, and people around him. And your support system is as important as anything.”

