Texas A&M QB Max Johnson Leaves Game With Thumb Injury

When it rains, it pours, and it's pouring on the Texas A&M Aggies offense.

Junior quarterback Max Johnson left in the fourth quarter Saturday against Mississippi State with a thumb injury on his throwing hand. He is not expected to return for the remainder of the game.

On a second-and-9 play, Johnson connected with running back Devon Achane for a gain of 7 but was drilled by Mississippi State's defense behind the line of scrimmage. He would leave the field and head to the medical tent.

Johnson was seen throwing on the sideline for several plays but eventually went back into the medical tent for further evaluation. Redshirt sophomore Haynes King would enter the game in Johnson's place.

King, the initial 2022 starter, scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to make 28-17 with just over seven minutes remaining in the game. For the drive, King completed two passes for a gain of 6.

Johnson, a transfer from LSU, replaced King following the Aggies' 17-14 loss to Appalachian State in Week 2. He threw for 140 yards and a touchdown in a 17-9 win over then-No. 13 Miami in Week 3. Against then-No. 10 Arkansas in the Southwest Classic, Johnson threw for 150 yards and a touchdown en route to a 23-21 win.

Prior to his exit, Johnson went 19-of-26 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. His longest throw came on a 36-yard pass to Moose Muhammad III in the third quarter. Johnson would find Muhammad for an 18-yard score to make it 28-10.

Following a 75-yard touchdown pass from Will Rogers to Rara Thomas, King would toss his third interception of the season on the ensuing drive. The Aggies are currently trailing 35-17.

AllAggies.com will continue to keep you up to date with Johnson's status for next week's game against No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

