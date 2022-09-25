Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Notebook: Max Johnson, Devon Achane Ready for SEC Takeover?

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies still had tons to prove heading into the beginning of SEC play.

Sure, a 17-9 win over the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes in Week 3 showed A&M wasn't ready to go away, but the upset loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers still loomed large.

But after being down 14-0 in the first quarter of Saturday's matchup against the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks, the Aggies put all the talk of past weeks behind them, outscoring the Hogs 23-7 the rest of the way for a 23-21 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Let's look at three A&M takeaways from the win.

Anymore more questions about Max Johnson as starter?

Maybe Max Johnson should've been named A&M's starter from the beginning.

No matter. Regardless of what could've been, it's now about what Johnson can do moving forward after a big win over the No. 10 team in the country. He went 11 of 21 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown while rushing 13 times for 39 yards.

From impressive mobility to decision-making and a handful of tough throws, Johnson didn't play hero ball but was sound as could be against a tough Razorbacks defense. His continued role as the starter could take A&M to the heights and hype that was in place before the Appalachian State loss.

Devon Achane's 63-yard run changed the flow of the game

Understandably, the big-play attention will go toward the wacky fumble return that Demani Richardson ran back for a touchdown, which seemingly flipped A&M's chance on its head.

But it was running back Devon Achane's 63-yard run in the second quarter - A&M's first first down of the game - that sparked a sense of confidence in the Aggies.

This set up A&M's first touchdown a few plays later and the Aggies never really looked back.

Achane totaled 19 carries for 159 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 15 yards.

Donovan Green: More looks going forward?

Green only had two catches for 30 yards entering this game. But the tight end led the Aggies with three catches for 50 yards against the Razorbacks, including a big catch on 3rd and 12 off a low-thrown ball from Johnson, who was pressured by the blitz.

The hands and slim frame of a receiver combined with the impressive 6-4, 235-pound size make Green an intriguing weapon moving forward. Though it's unofficial, the Aggies could've potentially lost receiver Ainias Smith for an extended period of time and possibly the season, giving Green a chance at more opportunities going forward.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here