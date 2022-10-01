Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones Suffers Head Injury Against Mississippi State

Texas A&M's defense has been able to contain offenses from scoring on explosive plays. If the No. 17 Aggies are to do the same Saturday against Mississippi State, they might be doing so without one of their key defensive backs.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones left Saturday's game against the Bulldogs in the first quarter with what appeared to be a head injury. He is questionable to return.

Jones, a junior from San Antonio, Texas, went in for a tackle against Bulldogs' receiver Rufus Harvey. He would remain on the ground for several minutes before walking off on his own pressure before entering the medical tent.

A three-year starter for A&M's secondary, Jones had been a staple for the Aggies since arriving on campus in 2020. His best game in 2022 came in Week 3 against then-No. 13 Miami at Kyle Field. On the Hurricanes' final drive, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke targeted receiver Brashad Smith, but Jones broke up the pass to force a turnover, leading to the eventual 17-9 win.

Through four games this season, Jones has recorded 12 total tackles and a pass deflection. Senior Brian George would come in to finish the drive in Jones' place.

The Aggies will receive the ball to begin the second half. AllAggies.com will continue to keep you up to date with Jones' status moving forward.

