Jaylon Jones Believes Aggies Defense Can 'Stop Anything’

As the Texas A&M Aggies defense moves from one game plan to another, there might not be a starker contrast then the one they'll be experiencing this Saturday.

And coincidentally, it's to Starkville they'll be traveling to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs as SEC play rolls on.

Some might feel the jury is still out, but A&M certainly silenced a lot of the doubters with a 23-21 win over the previously 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

The Aggies had to prepare for a stout rushing attack, as the Hogs currently rank second in the conference in rush yards per game (243.8).

On the other hand, Hail State is the definition of a pass-happy offense under legendary coach Mike Leach, as the Bulldogs have the second-most total passing yards per game in the SEC (1,404) along with ranking dead last in the conference in total rushing yards (323).

A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones recognizes the differences the defense will have to face from last week to the next.

"It's gonna come down to the secondary," Jones said. "We know we're gonna get the rush up front, things like that, as a back end, we're gonna have to execute. We know they like to throw the ball, we know their air-raid offense."

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers is currently second in all of college football with 1,386 passing yards this season. Last year, he finished third in the nation with 4,739 passing yards.

And indeed, the Aggies and Jones got a taste of the what the Mississippi State passing attack was like last season, as the Bulldogs won 26-22 over the No. 15 Aggies in College Station.

For Jones and the Aggies it's going to come down to a rather simple approach to continue their hot streak and get revenge in the process.

"So it's gonna come down to us doing our jobs ... I believe we have the personnel to stop anything that comes against us," he said.

The Aggies and Bulldogs kickoff at 3 p.m. C.T. on Saturday from Davis Wade Stadium.

