Does Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green Fall Out Of First Round In ESPN's Mock Draft?

Well before Jimbo Fisher arrived in College Station. Texas A&M's calling card was producing first-round offensive linemen. In the Kevin Sumlin era, four players that shined at offensive tackle were selected on the first day of the NFL Draft.

Will Kenyon Green become the next A&M great to hear his name called on night one? Not according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

In his latest two-round mock draft, Kiper does not find a home for the Aggies' All-American offensive lineman within the first 32 selections. Instead, both Boston College's Zion Johnson and Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum are the only two interior offensive linemen selected in the first round.

Green doesn't wait around long on Day 2. Instead, he becomes the first pick of the second round, landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the No. 33 selection. "Green is my top-ranked guard, and a I could see a team falling in love with him in the 20s. He might not be on the board here. Green played everything except center for the Aggies, but he should stick at guard in the NFL. The Jaguars, who have spent a lot of money in free agency -- including on guard Brandon Scherff -- should try to trade this pick and add extra assets. Taking Green helps them immediately, though." - Mel Kiper Jr. USA Today Sports The Jaguars certainly need to look at upgrading their offensive line after allowing rookie sensation Trevor Lawrence to be sacked 32 times last fall. Scherff joined the Jags this offseason from the Washington Commanders, but veteran Brandon Linder elected to retire after eight seasons. Green, who most scouts view as a guard, said that each team is different in the interview room when asking about his position. Some teams still see him as a tackle with the ability to play inside. USA Today Sports Kenyon Green

One team at the NFL Combine asked if Green felt comfortable taking reps at center, the lone offensive line position he never played for the Aggies. Why say no to another challenge?

"Teams are asking me to play everything," Green said at Texas A&M's Pro Day last month. "I'm just working on showing teams how versatile I can be first-hand."

Green was the only Aggie mentioned in Kiper's top 64 selections. Both running back Isaiah Spiller and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal have fluctuated between the second and third round, but Kiper believes both will be selected later than initially expected.

The NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30. Green is projected to be the first A&M player selected.

Kenyon Green Kenyon Green Kenyon Green

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here