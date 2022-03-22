Skip to main content

Aggies Star DeMarvin Leal on Cowboys 30 Visits List: NFL Draft

According to a number of mock drafts, Leal figures as a late first-round or early second-round guy.

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal is expected to be a top name among defensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft. Does that mean he'll be a first-round pick?

According to a number of mock drafts, Leal figures as a late first-round or early second-round guy.One recent Mel Kiper Jr. mock had Leal as the second lineman selected, heading down to Florida to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 30th overall pick.

Like the Cowboys, the Bucs have several free agents hitting the open market this offseason, including center Ryan Jensen, wide receiver Chris Godwin, cornerback Carlton Davis and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. So while time will tell which players they bring back, this pick is about a like-for-like replacement for Ndamukong Suh, who turned 35 earlier this month and has been playing on one-year contracts.

The 290-pound Leal could play defensive end in a 3-4 scheme or 3-technique tackle in a 4-3. He has a powerful lower half and strong hands. He had 8.5 sacks for the Aggies in 2021, showing improvement on his ability to take down quarterbacks. - Mel Kiper Jr.

We don't know where he is going at the end of April. But we know the Aggies standout is coming to The Star, as one of the Dallas Cowboys' 30 Visits.

leal am

Leal

leal sack am

Leal

leal comb

Leal

And of course the Cowboys are here today in College Station for the Aggies Pro Day.

Leal, who elected to forgo his final season in College Station, showed versatility as part of the Aggies' front seven. As the only name to not come off the field under coordinator Mike Elko, Leal was an interchangeable piece, lining up at defensive end on run-heavy plays and moving inside to the 3-technique as a pass rusher.

A three-year standout, Leal recorded 133 total tackles, 25 tackles for losses, 13 sacks, and an interception. In his final season, the San Antonio native led the team in tackles for losses (12.5) and finished tied for second in sacks (8.5) behind fellow draft standout Tyree Johnson.

The Cowboys' 30 Visits list also includes receiver Treylon Burks of Arkansas ... with more to come.

