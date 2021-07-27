Aggies No. 6 in College Football America Yearbook FBS Preseason Top 30

Texas A&M is the third-highest ranked SEC team behind Alabama at No. 1 and Georgia at No. 5

The Texas A&M Aggies are No. 6 in the 2021 College Football America Yearbook FBS preseason Top 30, released earlier this week.

The Aggies, who are preparing for their fourth season under head coach Jimbo Fisher, are the third-highest ranked Southeastern Conference team in the Yearbook’s Top 30, and one of eight SEC teams overall.

Defending SEC and national champion Alabama is No. 1. Georgia is the only other SEC team in front of the Aggies, as the Bulldogs are No. 5.

From there, Florida is No. 8, LSU is No. 13, Auburn is No. 26, Kentucky is No. 28 and Missouri is No. 29.

The Aggies are coming off a 9-1 season in which they finished 8-1 in SEC play. The Aggies ended last season with a 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.

Texas A&M may have one of its best teams in years, with the emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. Nine starters return, including defensive ends DeMarvin Leal and Tyree Johnson, along with defensive tackle Jayden Peevy. Myles Jones, Jaylon Jones, Erick Young, Leon O’Neal Jr. and Demani Richardson lead a stacked back row of the defense.

Offensively, the Aggies return running back Isaiah Spiller, who rushed for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. The Aggies have several top returning wide receivers, including Jalen Wydermyer and Ainias Smith, who combined for 89 receptions last season. The Aggies must find a successor for quarterback Kellen Mond, who is now in the NFL.

The 2021 College Football America Yearbook features nine pages of SEC content, including an overall preview of the conference race, the SEC preseason Starting Lineup, all SEC schedules and a half-page devoted to each program.

The 2021 College Football America Yearbook features more than 900 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes updates on club football, one-year postgraduate prep/sports academies and Mexican college football, along with dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFA staff.

