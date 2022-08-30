Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson: Aggies Not 'Overlooking Sam Houston State'

As the Texas A&M Aggies prepare for the first game of the season this Saturday, the expectations are high for what this team can accomplish this season under coach Jimbo Fisher.

After finishing 8-4 in 2021, Fisher and his staff put together a historic recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, laying the foundation for what could become a championship contender for not only the SEC but the College Football Playoffs as well.

However, before they can even look ahead to a possible SEC championship game appearance, the Aggies must focus on their Week 1 opponent, the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

While some fans and analysts are writing this off as an easy win for the Aggies, offensive lineman Layden Robinson emphasized that the team itself is not taking their opponent lightly.

"We'll never overlook a team like Sam Houston because they're a great team," Robinson said. "There's no disrespect to them at all. Every team we play there won't be any disrespect at all."

"That's what comes with maturity and the mindset that we need to have. That's how we can have a national championship team if we always carry that mindset."

Last season the Bearkats' offense was explosive, averaging 41 points and 490.8 yards of total offense per game. If the Aggies aren't careful, this Bearkat offense can put up points in bunches with ease. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bearkats only allowed 21.4 points and 346.3 yards of total offense per game.

Of course, the Aggies should win games like this. Championship contenders win the games they're supposed to and do so convincingly. However, those same championship-caliber teams don't overlook those same opponents. The moment you overlook an opponent is the moment you're put up on upset watch and see the entire trajectory of your season change.

