Skip to main content
Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson: Aggies Not 'Overlooking Sam Houston State'

Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson: Aggies Not 'Overlooking Sam Houston State'

As the Aggies prepare for the Bearkats, the team is not overlooking their Week 1 opponent.

As the Texas A&M Aggies prepare for the first game of the season this Saturday, the expectations are high for what this team can accomplish this season under coach Jimbo Fisher. 

After finishing 8-4 in 2021, Fisher and his staff put together a historic recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, laying the foundation for what could become a championship contender for not only the SEC but the College Football Playoffs as well

However, before they can even look ahead to a possible SEC championship game appearance, the Aggies must focus on their Week 1 opponent, the Sam Houston State Bearkats

While some fans and analysts are writing this off as an easy win for the Aggies, offensive lineman Layden Robinson emphasized that the team itself is not taking their opponent lightly. 

"We'll never overlook a team like Sam Houston because they're a great team," Robinson said. "There's no disrespect to them at all. Every team we play there won't be any disrespect at all."

"That's what comes with maturity and the mindset that we need to have. That's how we can have a national championship team if we always carry that mindset."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Layden Robinson
Football

Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson: Aggies Not 'Overlooking Sam Houston State'

As the Aggies prepare for the Bearkats, the team is not overlooking their Week 1 opponent.

By Connor Zimmerlee
20210904_FB_GAME_Kent_State_CB_0210
Football

Texas A&M Third in Fan Nation SEC Preseason Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league rankings heading into Week 1 of the season.

By Matthew Postins
Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Ife Adeyi (2) catches a pass against South Dakota State Jackrabbits safety Chase Norblade (35) during the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium
Football

Sam Houston Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M in Week 1

The Kats are coming off another double-digit win season, but will be replacing their starting quarterback

By AllAggies Staff

Last season the Bearkats' offense was explosive, averaging 41 points and 490.8 yards of total offense per game. If the Aggies aren't careful, this Bearkat offense can put up points in bunches with ease. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bearkats only allowed 21.4 points and 346.3 yards of total offense per game. 

Of course, the Aggies should win games like this. Championship contenders win the games they're supposed to and do so convincingly. However, those same championship-caliber teams don't overlook those same opponents. The moment you overlook an opponent is the moment you're put up on upset watch and see the entire trajectory of your season change. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (1)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

Layden Robinson
Football

Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson: Aggies Not 'Overlooking Sam Houston State'

By Connor Zimmerlee
20210904_FB_GAME_Kent_State_CB_0210
Football

Texas A&M Third in Fan Nation SEC Preseason Poll

By Matthew Postins
Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Ife Adeyi (2) catches a pass against South Dakota State Jackrabbits safety Chase Norblade (35) during the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium
Football

Sam Houston Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M in Week 1

By AllAggies Staff
Haynes King
News

Why Jimbo Fisher Named Haynes King Texas A&M Starting QB

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_16096431
News

Texas A&M Week 1 Opponent Preview: Sam Houston State Bearkats

By AllAggies Staff
Desmond Howard
Football

Texas A&M National Champions? ESPN Analyst Says Yes

By Connor Zimmerlee
jimbo fisher
News

It's Now Or Never For Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher

By Cole Thompson
Haynes King
Football

Jimbo Fisher Officially Names Texas A&M Aggies Starting QB

By Cole Thompson