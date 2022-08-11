Skip to main content

National Outlet Says Aggies Are Overrated Ahead of 2022 Season

On3 Sports revealed which SEC teams they believe are overrated ahead of the season.

The Texas A&M Aggies are entering the 2022 season with the goal of finally competing for an SEC championship. Standing in their way, however, is a gauntlet of a schedule and the always tough SEC. 

While the Aggies prepare to navigate a tough schedule and find their way to the SEC Championship Game for the first time since joining the conference, they enter the season ranked No. 7 overall in USA Today Coaches Poll

Yes, preseason polls are ultimately worthless by Weeks 3 or 4 of the season, but that does not stop their production and the subsequent analysis. On3 Sports revealed who from the SEC they believed are overrated, underrated or just perfectly rated, including the Aggies. 

Texas A&M, No. 7 — Overrated 

Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies are seemingly always a year away from being a year away, but that really looks true this fall. The 2023 season is when Texas A&M truly projects as a Top 10 team with realistic College Football Playoff expectations. The Aggies lost four games in 2021, and while they return a strong secondary, the SEC’s best special teams and a deep defensive line, we still don’t know who is going command the offense and if the Aggies can produce more explosive plays.

Again, preseason polls are practically worthless in the long run for college football, as they are almost never an accurate placement of where teams end up come December and January. While the Aggies may be overrated a tad now, none of that matters come December. 

The Aggies might not compete for an SEC championship in 2022, with perennial SEC contenders such as Alabama and Georgia vying for a rematch of last season's SEC Championship Game. That doesn't make the Aggies overrated however, as projecting where they end up based on a preseason poll released before a snap has been played is ultimately pointless. 

