Southwest Classic Set For Evening Kickoff At AT&T Stadium

COLLEGE STATION -- The Southwest Classic could decide which SEC West program cements itself in the driver’s seat for second place in the division. Now, there’s a start time for the matchup in Arlington, Texas.

Texas A&M will kickoff against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24. Since the game’s return to Jerry World in 2014, A&M has won seven of its last eight games.

What was expected to be one of the more talked about games in SEC play might have lost some flair in recent days following Saturday’s action. The No. 24 Aggies (1-1, 0-0 SEC) fell in a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State, leading to questions surrounding the program's future entering Week 3.

A&M quarterback Haynes King did little to help his case as the team’s long-term starter. The sophomore finished Saturday 13-of-20 passing for 97 yards. His longest play from scrimmage came on a 31-yard run in the second quarter.

Junior running back Devon Achane scored both of A&M’s touchdowns, one coming on a 26-yard run in the second quarter and the other coming on a 95-yard kickoff return in the fourth. The Mountaineers (1-1) outgained the Aggies 315-186 and had 22 first down to just nine by A&M.

“We still have a chance to have a very good football team,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said postgame. “We’ve got to lock in and coach the heck out of them.”

The No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) recently strengthened their case as the second-best team in the conference following their 44-30 win over South Carolina. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 162 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 67 and a score. Running back Raheim Sanders tallied 156 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. As a team, Arkansas averaged 4.5 yards per rush attempt and scored five touchdowns.

Defensively, the Hogs added one of the top names in the transfer portal in former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders. Replacing the production of Grant Morgan, Sanders finished Saturday with a team-high 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass deflection.

Receiver Jadon Haselwood has yet to miss a beat replacing Treylon Burks as Arkansas’ top target. In two games, the Oklahoma transfer has recorded eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Arkansas picked up its first win over A&M since 2011. Jefferson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 20-10 victory. The Aggies, led by then-QB Zach Calzada, totaled 202 yards of offense compared to Arkansas’ 443.

The Aggies will return to Kyle Field to face No. 12 Miami on Saturday at 8 p.m.

