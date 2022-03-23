Reunion In College Station: Aggies Return For Texas A&M Pro Day

COLLEGE STATION -- Class reunions are moments where those who graduated return to the old stomping grounds. In a way, Tuesday's spectacle inside the walls of the McFerrin Facility had a similar feel.

Eleven former Texas A&M players returned to College Station for the Aggies' Pro Day. Seventeen total athletes worked out one last time in front of 60 NFL representatives, including Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio.

A&M wasn't just represented with players hoping to be called next month in front of scouts. Former Aggies such as quarterback Kellen Mond, punter Braden Mann and receiver Josh Reynolds were among those in attendance, cheering on the next crop of talent ready to join the league.

Jayden Peevy Jalen Wydermyer Leon O'Neal

“That’s what it’s all about when you build the culture of an organization,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Then hopefully, each year you can roll that over so there are now guys you can reference and ask, ‘What does it take to get there? What is (the NFL) like? Does the training here put me in position to be successful? Pro Day builds your culture.”

A&M was highlighted by players such as running back Isaiah Spiller, safety Leon O'Neal, offensive lineman Kenyon Green and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. Each player was looking to prove something to scouts and personnel members to boost their stock before hopefully making a roster.

O'Neal, a three-year starter, wanted to continue to show why he might be this year's defensive gem past Day 1. During his time at the Senior Bowl, he was voted the top defensive back by his peers.

Despite running a 4.7 40-time, O'Neal said scouts can look at the tape and they'll see what he brings to an NFL defense.

"I'm not disappointed about anything I did today," O'Neal said. "God put me in this position and I think I kicked it, to be honest."

Spiller, who is considered by some to be the top runner in the class, needed to prove that his play speed was fast than a 40-time. His time teetered around 4.6 depending on the stopwatch, but it didn't stop him from running drills with ease.

During his week at the combine, Spiller said he was dealing with an abdominal injury. He wanted to run drills and show scouts that he'll play through anything to a shot at becoming a team's lead back.

"People were chasing me this season," Spiller joked of his "slow time" on the 40. "Obviously I'm going to be a little faster. A little more intense, more focused. I'm just grateful I got the opportunity to run the 40."

Green will be the name to watch during the first-round next month. Since Fisher's arrival in 2018, he's yet to see a player called early on draft night. A&M is still looking for its first Day 1 selection since Myles Garrett was selected by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 with the top selection.

An All-American guard, Green is known for his versatility in the trenches. In three seasons, the Houston native played four different positions per the request of Fisher.

On Tuesday, he added center to the tool box, working drills with a ball in his hands and snapping to former A&M quarterback Nick Starkel.

Kenyon Green Isaiah Spiller Kenyon Green

"Teams are asking me to play everything," Green said. "I'm just working on showing teams how versatile I can be first-hand."

Fisher said the most he ever saw drafted during his time was Florida State was 13 players. After a No. 1 recruiting class in 2022, plus beating top-ranked Alabama, he expects that to become the standard overtime in College Station.

Regardless of where prospects workout in preparation for the draft, all returned to where it began. They each left it all on the field, hoping their football journey isn't coming to a close, but rather beginning a new chapter in a bigger story.

“This is what they dream of,” Fisher said. “When I look at these guys, a lot of them I was able to recruit. You remember the first time you sat in their living rooms and the first time you saw them in camps and they had those dreams.

“It’s fun to see them come true.”

