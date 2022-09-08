'We've Got Options': Why Texas A&M Might Finally Have Stability At Receiver

COLLEGE STATION -- Options. That’s one thing Texas A&M has at receiver entering Week 2 of the new college football season.

The No. 6 Aggies (1-0) relied heavily on the passing game in their 31-0 victory over Sam Houston. Seven different receivers recorded at least one catch, while four pass-catchers finished with at least one play over 15 yards downfield.

Senior Ainias Smith led the charge with a career-best nine catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Yulkeith Brown recorded two catches, one of which was for a 66-yard touchdown pass to give A&M an early 7-0 lead.

Brown, a native of Miami, might have been known more for his block than his score. During the second quarter, Brown drilled Bearkats cornerback Kameryn Alexander to help Smith score a 63-yard touchdown just before halftime.

“The guy’s growing and playing really well,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said of Brown. “He had a great camp. He played well. He can do a lot of things.”

Brown wasn't the only underclassmen that made headlines Saturday. Freshmen Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart each worked with the first-team offense and made spectacular grabs en route to a victory.

Stewart, SI99’s No. 12 prospect of the 2022 class, recorded five catches for 57 yards. Marshall, a vertical threat from Fort Bend Marshall in Houston, tallied four receptions for 41 yards.

“Both of those guys [made] critical plays,” Fisher said. “I thought they caught the ball well. And you could see their ability to run after the catch, their size, their ball skills and their athleticism in what they did.”

Senior Chase Lane tallied two catches for 25 yards. Senior Jalen Preston recorded a catch in the fourth quarter for a gain of nine. Sophomore Moose Muhammad III hauled in a 16-yard reception from LSU transfer quarterback Max Johnson while freshman tight end Jake Johnson added another catch for a gain of two.

“We’re very competitive,” Brown said. “Even in practice, we have guys pushing the guys who are starting, so we’re getting better every day. And the more we rotate guys in there, the more explosive plays we will have.”

Brown said the Aggies' receiving room is much like the Miami Dolphins' receiving corps. Every player has a role on offense and can provide a skill the other one is missing.

Until the offensive line can stabilize its run blocking, A&M’s best chance to win Saturday against Appalachian State is by throwing the ball early and often. Last week in a 63-61 loss to North Carolina, the Mountaineers allowed over 567 yards of offense — 336 of which came through the air.

“This team can play in any league,” Fisher said of the Mountaineers. “They believe they have a culture [in place]. I’ll tell you what, this is an excellent football team.”

A&M has the potential to be an excellent football team as well. For now, the Aggies need to trust the basics and rely on what works while other areas improve.

What’s currently clicking is A&M’s passing offense — primarily its vertical approach. Smith should provide stability in the slot. The same could be said for Muhammad and perhaps even running back Devon Achane out of the backfield.

No matter how they look to attack the Mountaineers, the Aggies have options in terms of weapons. And for the first time in perhaps Fisher’s tenure, every option provides something more than just hands and the ability to make a catch.

“With the receiving room we got, plus the guys who can still mix in, we’re going to be a problem,” Brown said.

The Aggies return to Kyle Field to face the Mountaineers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

