Spring Football: Date Set For Maroon & White Game

Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2022 Texas A&M football team at the Maroon & White Game on April 9 at 1 p.m. at Kyle Field. Admission is free.

The Aggies are coming off an 8-4 season that ended with a bowl cancelation due to health concerns. Jimbo Fisher signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country (and defended how he did it), with several early enrollees going through spring football.

Fisher lauded the advantages of getting players on campus a semester early to learn the system and adjust to college life.

Devon Achane Reuben Fatheree Jimbo Fisher

“We’ve had 12 guys that came in early,” he said. “All are doing exceptionally well. Fitting in great. I wouldn’t throw any of them back, I promise. They could get us for having too many fish in the live well. I ain’t throwing them back. They’re too good.”

Of the many storylines this spring, the starting quarterback battle figures to heat up with returner Haynes King, freshman Conner Weigman and LSU transfer Max Johnson in the mix.

“All those guys play with a chip on their shoulder,” Fisher said. “I don’t mean it in a bad way. I mean they play hungry; they play hard. They are all hard-nosed. They are all competitive. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I think their personalities match mine pretty good.”

Demani Richardson Baylor Cupp Ainias Smith

The Maroon & White game will be played like a conventional game with traditional scoring. Two captains will draft their squads a week before the game.

Gates at Kyle Field will open one hour prior to kickoff at 12 p.m. Concession stands will be open and cashless.

