Baylor Cupp was projected to be Texas A&M's starting tight end in 2019. He was also expected to be the replacement for Jalen Wydermyer in 2022.

Neither happened in his three seasons with the program.

Cupp elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month. Although he could pull his name out of the running and return to College Station, the Aggies are moving forward without him in practice.

The battle for top tight end likely turns to Max Wright, Blake Smith, Jake Johnson and Donovan Green. Green is currently the only tight end that currently isn't on-campus for spring football.

Max Wright

Cupp primarily saw his success as an in-line blocker. Wright, who is entering the final year of eligibility, has played a similar role in the past opposite Wydermyer.

Wright has never been a consistent target in the passing game during his four seasons. In 2020, he recorded one catch for a 42-yard touchdown. Last season, he tallied three receptions for 23 yards.

Smith, a former premier recruit from South Lake Carroll, was redshirted last season due to a leg injury suffered in summer practice. The style of offense run by South Lake suggests he'll be best used as a receiving tight end in a flex-type role.

In three seasons with the Dragons, Smith recorded 42 catches for 545 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 12.7 yards per reception.

Baylor Cupp

Johnson is the wild card and perhaps the most "traditional" option. An in-line blocker that plays in a three-point stance off the line of scrimmage, Johnson surprised many when he chose A&M over several prominent programs during the Early Signing Period.

Johnson graded out as SI99's No. 3 ranked tight end and 68th-ranked prospect. In four years at Oconee County High School, he recorded 145 catches for 2,431 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Jake Johnson

The addition of Jake Johnson also helped the Aggies secure the transfer commitment of quarterback Max Johnson, Jake's older brother and former starter at LSU. He is currently in a tight battle with both Haynes King and Conner Weigman for reps as QB1.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has been in a predicament like this before. Prior to the arrival of Wydermyer and Cupp, the Aggies were looking for a replacement for Jace Sternberger, who set records in his lone season with the program.

The Aggies have talent at a prominent position. Cupp's departure will only give more reps to several young pass-catchers to make their mark in the program.

