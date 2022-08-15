NFL Top 100: Aggies Ex LB Von Miller Ranked too Low?

Von Miller’s résumé speaks for itself.

Even without having his first in-game appearance as a member of the Buffalo Bills just yet, the former Texas A&M Aggies linebacker is already being heralded based on projection alone as he enters his 11th season. Voted on by the players, the NFL released the first half of its annual Top 100 Players list Sunday and has Miller slotted in at No. 93.

The NFL’s analysis of the two-time champion and Super Bowl L MVP:

The Super Bowl 50 MVP joins the Bills in search of his third ring. An elite edge rusher at his peak (No. 2 in 2017's Top 100), Miller has recorded 115.5 career sacks, but injuries have hampered him as of late. Miller was traded from Denver to L.A. midseason last year, where he ended up winning his second championship. As a free agent, Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills in March.

Miller’s arrival with Buffalo was surprising given his other options and the out-of-nowhere nature of the signing. He teased a reunion with the Denver Broncos and a return to his hometown to play for the Dallas Cowboys. And, of course, he also had the tempting opportunity to run it back with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Miller even admitted how hard it was to leave LA.

"It was a tough decision for me," Miller said on The Volume's Open Mike. "I wanted to be a Bill, I wanted to play for the Rams, didn't want to leave the Rams, didn't want to leave Aaron Donald, coach (Sean) McVay. I made the decision but it wasn't set in stone. I had made the decision, the news broke and stuff and everybody is looking at me like 'Bro, why you not happy?'"

But his comfortability in Buffalo has only continued to grow.

"Just by my limited time there man, it really is a special place, and I do love it," Miller said. "I played in cold games before, and I started to get this vibe like man this is the right decision for me to make, and I signed the contract and I'm a Buffalo Bill."

Miller totaled 181 tackles, 33 sacks, seven forced fumbles, one interception and five passes defended in his four-year career at A&M.

He’ll get his first chance to prove he’s better than what his 93rd-best ranking might show when the Bills visit the Rams for the first game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 8.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here