Texas A&M vs. App State Week 2 Staff Predictions

Texas A&M had to work through a long rain delay, but the Aggies claimed their first win of 2022 with a 31-0 victory at Kyle Field.

This week’s game figures to be harder. The Aggies (1-0) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-1) on Saturday.

Texas A&M has a rather incredible streak going into the App State game. The Aggies have not allowed an opponent touchdown at Kyle Field since their game against South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2021. That’s a streak of 12 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown for the Aggie defense.

The Aggies had plenty of reasons to be concerned and encouraged after the victory. Aggie quarterback Haynes King made his season debut and had some rough patches but ultimately played well. Aggie lineman Fadil Diggs was happy with the defensive shutout. Wide receiver Ainias Smith set new career highs in the win.

The Mountaineers are coming off a near-upset of North Carolina. App State hosted UNC and set an attendance record and a single-game scoring record in a 63-61 loss. This is also the program that authored one of the game’s magnificent upsets, beating Michigan in ‘The Big House’ on Sep. 1, 2007.

They’re one of the few Group of 5 teams that doesn’t walk into intimidating environments like Kyle Field, well, intimidated.

The predictions of the All Aggies staff for Saturday's game are below.

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The only question here is how much the Aggies win by. Texas A&M 35, Appalachian State 13

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Aggies shouldn’t underestimate Appalachian State in this one. The Mountaineers was one of the Sun Belt’s best all-around team last season, finishing second in total offense, defense, and special teams yardage. In Week 1, they proved this was no fluke, as the Mountaineers nearly upset North Carolina. The 63-61 loss was an early candidate for game of the year. A&M will certainly have a target on its back for the entire season and the second non-conference game of the season is no exception. But the Aggies will pull this one out. Texas A&M 34, Appalachian State 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Look, Appalachian State is really good. This could be a competitive game for three quarters. But the Aggies ease away in the fourth quarter. It won’t be like App State’s 63-61 loss to North Carolina. But there will be points and there will be nervousness at Kyle Field. Texas A&M 33, Appalachian State 26

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas A&M needs better play from its offensive line in run blocking sets. The good news for A&M? Appalachian State allowed over 200 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to North Carolina last week. Devon Achane rebounds before Miami comes to town. Texas A&M 35, Appalachian State 13

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Appalachian State almost pulled off the upset against North Carolina, but it won't be as close this weekend against Texas A&M. Texas A&M 42, Appalachian State 21

