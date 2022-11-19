Aggies Survive, Win Ugly Over UMass Minutemen, 20-3: Live Game Updates

Week 12 brings what should be the most winnable game of the year for Texas A&M as the Aggies get set to host the UMass Minutemen this afternoon.

UMass enters the game at 1-9, posting their lone win back in mid-September over Stony Brook. No team can be taken lightly (especially given the Aggies' history with underdogs), but this is as close to a sure thing as A&M is going to get.

While this is a "should win" for the Aggies, it's a must-win for head coach Jimbo Fisher. The looming buyout may be gargantuan, but losing to a one-win UMass team and falling to 3-8 may be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

Fisher needs to win this game, and win it by a boatload if the Aggies are going to get anything positive out of this one.

UMass has never beaten a Power 5 team, and that's saying a lot, considering the Minutemen are the FBS' fourth oldest program.

That probably won't change today, so be on the lookout for the Aggies to try and run the score up amidst a disappointing season.

Follow along here at AllAggies.com for live game updates from this Week 12 clash.

Live Game Updates will appear here after kick off...

END FIRST QUARTER: Texas A&M 3, UMass 0

-Kick off is set for 11 a.m. (CT)

-Texas A&M receives the opening kick and marches down the field quickly, powered by two 20+ yard completions from freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. The Aggies' drive stalls in the red zone, though, and they settle for a 27-yard field goal. Texas A&M 3, UMass 0 (Q1 10:58).

-UMass has found some traction in the running game and the Minutemen are in the midst of a 73-yard drive that has them inside the Aggies' 10-yard line as the first quarter comes to a close.

SECOND QUARTER: Texas A&M 10, UMass 3

-The Aggies make a stand in the red zone and force UMass to settle for a field goal. A&M gets a hand on the kick, but the Minutemen manage to convert the 25-yard FG anyway. It's all tied up. Texas A&M 3, UMass 3 (Q2 14:06)

-WR Moose Muhammad makes a catch on third and long, but fumbles the ball. UMass recovers at its own 14-yard line.

-This game has become a defensive battle as the teams are trading punts midway through the second quarter. The Aggies receive the kick and will start in great field position at the UMass 47-yard line.

-Texas A&M strikes on a 22-yard connection from Weigman to Noah Thomas, A&M's sixth 20+ yard play of the half. That drive went 47 yards in less than two minutes and puts the Aggies in the lead. Texas A&M 10, UMass 3 (Q2 5:56)

-Weigman takes off for a 29-yard run, his second run of over 20 yards in the game. The Aggies are in UMass territory.

-The Aggies have a promising drive stopped by a Green fumble that's recovered by UMass.

-A&M forces a fourth straight three-and-out from UMass. The Aggies force the punt and take over near midfield.

-Weigman finds an opening again and scrambles for 32 yards. His legs are carrying the Aggies offense today.

-K Randy Bond is short on the long field goal try and that will end the half. The Aggies lead by seven at the break.

HALFTIME

END THIRD QUARTER: Texas A&M 13, UMass 3

-UMass receives the second half's opening kick and picks up a first down before eventually being forced to punt.

-The Aggies go 46 yards in nine plays, propelled forward by a 26-yrd Amari Daniels run, but are stopped by penalties. A&M settles for a 35-yard FG that Bond hits to put the Aggies up two scores. Texas A&M 13, UMass 3 (Q3 7:49)

-The offenses of both teams can't seem to get anything going as the third quarter ends. UMass will start the fourth quarter with the ball.

END FOURTH QUARTER: Texas A&M 20, UMass3

-Texas A&M comes up with a fourth down stop as DL Harris forces a fumble on his sack and the Aggies recover.

-RB Le'Veon Moss breaks open a 23-yard run on the Aggies' first play of the drive.

-The Aggies fail to get points after Bond misses the 45-yard field goal. UMass takes over again.

-Moss scores an 11-yard touchdown to put this game out of reach. Texas A&M 20, UMass 3 (Q4 5:10)

-A&M fumbles again, and that's something that will need to be addressed before the Aggies matchup with LSU next week.

FINAL: Texas A&M 20, UMass 3

