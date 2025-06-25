Analyst Believes Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Game Could Shape CFB Season
Last year, the Texas A&M Aggies hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in one of the biggest non-conference games of the year, with the latter walking out with a hard-fought 23-13 win to kick off the season.
This year, they'll meet again in South Bend, and while it may not be the season opener this time, the stakes may be even higher.
The Fighting Irish made it all the way to the national chammpionship game last season, and will be looking to build on that success in 2025. The Aggies, on the other hand, are eager to break into the upper echelon of the SEC and the sport as a whole, and a road win against last year's runner-up would go a long way.
As such, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt believes this game could be one that defines the college football season as a whole, especially if the Aggies pull off the upset.
“I think a win against A&M and they’re a playoff team,” Klatt said on his podcast. “There’s just not a lot on their schedule after this A&M game that would really scare you. I don’t want to disparage but home games against Boise (State) and USC are the toughest of their remaining games… When they play Texas A&M at home, this is the big one. If they can win that game, then they look fine toward the College Football Playoff again.”
Under head coach Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame has developed an unfortunate knack for early-season losses at home. The Irish lost at home to Marshall in 2022, Ohio State in 2023 and Northern Illinois in 2024. Even if the Ohio State loss is understandable, it's still a trend they'd like to avoid going forward.
“One of those in not like the others, obviously,” Klatt said. “But they’ve lost three games in September in their home stadium. So, this is a big one against Texas A&M.”
Notre Dame will be well-rested coming off an early bye week, but A&M plays two home games against UTSA and Utah State to open the season, so this will be its first true test. If the Aggies come out swinging, they could shock the college football world in this game.