Texas A&M Aggies at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Early Preview: Staff Predictions
In the third week of the 2025 season, the Texas A&M Aggies will head up north to "The Hoosier State" to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who were just one win away from becoming the college football national champions last year.
The Irish kickstarted their championship run with a 23-13 defeat of the Maroon and White in front of a jam-packed Kyle Field, spoiling the first game as head coach for Mike Elko as they left the Aggies in their dust with 198 rushing yards, including 91 from running back Jeremiyah Love.
The matchup in South Bend will be the first test to see just how successful the Aggies offseason of transfer recruiting will be, as the speedy wide receiver corps consisting of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver ready to gas any secondaries they stand against.
The Aggies will look to do what the Fighting Irish did to them last year: extinguish their momentum early in the season at their home stadium. It's sure to be a fight to the end, and here is what our staff at Texas A&M Aggies On SI believes will go down as they take on the Blue and Gold.
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
A rematch of last year's season opener is sure to burn the house down in Notre Dame. Both teams underwent big changes during the offseason, and both teams still have huge question marks in critical parts of their teams, but both are expected to still uphold their respective skill levels and make runs for the College Football Playoff. The Aggies will see just how well Marcel Reed adjusted to being "the man" in College Station over the offseason, and we'll also see how well he connects with his shiny new receivers.
Yes, the game is in South Bend. Yes, Notre Dame almost won the championship. But I believe the fire in Texas A&M's eyes will be just enough for them to shock the Irish at home and give them their fifth home loss since Marcus Freeman arrived in 2022. It will be close, and it will not be easy by any means, but it's definitely doable.
Aggies 21, Fighting Irish 17
D.J. Burton, Staff Writer
The Aggies have a chance at revenge after their close loss to the Irish in 2024. With an experienced Marcel Reed at the helm of a top caliber run game, the Aggies’ chances going into this one look better than they did when they hosted Notre Dame at Kyle Field. Expect running backs Jeremiah Love, Rueben Owens and Le’Veon Moss to put on a clinic.
Fighting Irish 21, Aggies 17
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
After two home games against non-power conference teams to open the season, the Aggies face their first true test against the Fighting Irish, and what a test it is. After all, it doesn’t get much tougher than facing last year’s runner-up on the road in prime time.
Notre Dame definitely has questions at quarterback, offensive line and other positions, but ultimately, this is still a team that just went to the national championship game. I see this game playing out in a similar manner to last year’s opener in College Station, and unfortunately for Mike Elko’s squad, that means another defeat.
Fighting Irish 24, Aggies 16
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
With the Aggies headed to face the national runner-ups after a disappointing 23-13 loss for the 2024 season opener, it will for sure be a game that everyone has their eyes on. With the new quarterback in Marcel Reed and the loss of Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, it'll be interesting to see the dynamics between the two new quarterbacks.
I expect a lot of offense from both teams as well as some stellar defense, making it a lower-scoring game, with every touchdown and field goal important. Coming off of two home wins, I think the Aggies walk into Notre Dame with all the confidence they need to defeat the Fighting Irish for some payback of last season.
Aggies 20, Fighting Irish 17