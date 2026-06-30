Anto Saka's Latest Quote Should Strike Fear in Texas A&M's Opponents

When former Northwestern edge rusher Anto Saka entered the transfer portal in January of 2026, he carried nine career sacks and an elite physical presence, something that Texas A&M needed badly. The Aggies had just recently lost several of their best defensive athletes, including edge-rushers like Cashius Howell, and they searched across the nation to find the right guy to be the missing piece.

Texas A&M knew that it had found its guy after watching tape from Saka's junior year, and Saka knew that College Station was where he would best fit personally and schematically. Just like that, Saka had committed to playing his final year of eligibility in Aggieland, and that Texas A&M could stop the search for its star edge-rusher.

Since then, he has proven himself to be a true leader in the weight room and a scary presence on the field, perfectly encapsulating what it means to be on the "Wrecking Crew." Saka, in a recent interview with TexAgs, had one thing to say about how he plans to attack this next season, and whoever lines up in front of him.

The Magic Mindset

When asked about how he carries himself and his mentality on the field, Saka's reply was sure to instill fear in every offensive lineman on Texas A&M's 2026 schedule.

“I want to make you quit today. I want to own you today.” Anto Saka, per TexAgs

“I want to make you quit today. I want to own you today.”



Baltimore's @theantsaka carries a powerful mindset with him on the field 😤 https://t.co/kywW67J6O8 — TexAgs (@TexAgs) June 26, 2026

With that level of confidence and passion for football, it will be extremely tough to get Saka to crack at any point in his senior year. He has made a commitment to Texas A&M, to the 12th Man, and most importantly, to himself, that he will lay down every bit of effort he has on the field at all times.

That quote is enough to reassure the 12th Man that they won't feel the loss of Howell, but instead, the torch has been passed to another disrupter. Saka is looking to wreak havoc on the line of scrimmage and win every rep. When it becomes more intense than just a football game for an athlete, you know that you've found the guy willing to do anything for his team.

Fans can expect Saka to perform exactly as Mike Elko and the coaching staff need him to as long as he applies that mindset to every snap from here on out.

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