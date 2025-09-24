Auburn Tigers Hit With Brutal Injury News Before Texas A&M Game
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers are set to square off for the 16th time ever Saturday at Kyle Field in what will be Texas A&M's first conference game after starting the 2025 season 3-0.
However, just days away from the game, the Tigers have received some troubling news regarding one of their starting wide receivers a key piece of their offensive scheme alongside Cam Coleman.
During Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze's time during the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday afternoon, he announced that wide receiver Horatio Fields suffered a broken foot during the Tigers' practice yesterday and would miss the remainder of the 2025 season, and therefore not available to take the field in College Station on Saturday.
Fields Is the Third-Best Receiver for Auburn in 2025
Through the four games that he had played for the Tigers in 2025, Fields recorded 12 catches for 106 yards and one touchdown, both behind Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr.
Fields was in the midst of his first season with the Tigers after a four-year tenure with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, which included a 39-catch, 463-yard season in 2024 that also saw the wideout reel in four touchdowns.
“He was kind of the leader of that receiver room, who knew every position and gave us flexibility to do a lot of things. It's a difficult loss,” Freeze said Wednesday during the conference.
The Tigers will now have to rely on Coleman, Singleton Jr., and likely Malcolm Simmons, who scored a rushing touchdown in last week's game, to lead the passing attack going forward.
Of the main receivers, only Cam Coleman returns from the four-overtime duel between the two teams in the penultimate regular season game from last year at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which saw Auburn stand strong 43-41 after Texas A&M's two-point conversion pass from Marcel Reed to Amari Daniels fell incomplete.
The Tigers have already gone through one conference game in the 2025 slate so far, a 24-17 loss last Saturday to the Oklahoma Sooners, one that saw Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold fall to his old team despite putting up 220 passing yards and a passing touchdown during his return to Norman.
The Aggies return to College Station for their first game since their monumental defeat of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend last week, highlighted by Le'Veon Moss' hat trick of rushing touchdowns, Mario Craver's 86-yard touchdown has a part of his 207-yard night, and Marcel Reed finding Nate Boerkircher in the end zone with 13 seconds left in the game to seal the 41-40 win.
Texas A&M and Auburn kick off at 2:30 PM on Saturday.