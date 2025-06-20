Is Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Being Underappreciated?
As the Texas A&M Aggies head into the 2025 season with hopes of building off an 8-5 first season under head coach Mike Elko, they will need better play out of the quarterback position. That is where the attention of the offseason has been put squarely on Marcel Reed, who, despite a promising showing last season as a redshirt freshman, still has his share of doubters.
The doubters of the former four-star prospect have led to an indirect response from Elko. During his appearance at the annual Fort Worth Coaches' Night, Elko tried to put any concerns about the development of his quarterback.
"I don't think anybody really appreciates the development that Marcel made because a lot of his development happened at the end of the year when we didn't get the results that we wanted, …" Elko said. "We have to finish those games and get the results, but if you're looking for signs of growth from the quarterback, those signs were there."
Playing in just 11 games, Reed passed for 1,854 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He rushed for another 547 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 attempts last season.
There were promising signs that Reed was going to make good on the four-star rating he earned out of high school. Many of those signs were on display in the come-from-behind win over LSU. After coming off the bench in the third quarter, Reed scored three straight touchdowns by himself with his legs to give A&M the lead.
Reed finished the game with 70 yards passing while completing each of his two attempts. Meanwhile, he rushed for 62 yards and three touchdowns on nine attempts.
It was an exciting start to the Reed era, yet one that wasn't exactly replicated over the next five games as the Aggies won just one of their final five games to end the season.