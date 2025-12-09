What Mike Elko Wants to See From Texas A&M Defense vs. Miami

Texas A&M football is hosting the Miami Hurricanes for the first round of the College Football Playoff as the Aggies drew the No. 7 seed in the postseason. After not knowing whether the Aggies would face Alabama, Miami or Notre Dame, they will face the Hurricanes at Kyle Field.

Miami has had an up-and-down season as it has wins against four ranked teams, although only one is ranked now in Notre Dame. The Hurricanes are led by quarterback Carson Beck, who is playing in his first season with Miami, yet he led the team to a 10-2 regular season.

This is Beck's fifth year of college football, yet his first season at Miami after spending his first four seasons playing for Kirby Smart at Georgia. Through his five year career, Beck has thrown just shy of 11,000 yards.

How The Defense Can Stop Beck

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"I think he's an extremely talented quarterback," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said about Beck. "I think you see that throughout the year. Obviously he does a really really good job at delivering the football, they've got a really good passing attack."

Aside from Beck, the Hurricanes have many excellent wide receivers including Malachi Toney who leads the team in receiving yards with 940. Toney is a true freshman who has been the go-to guy for the Hurricanes this season as he has brought in seven touchdowns.

Elko said that in order to slow down the Hurricanes, the defense will need to "create a little bit of indecision" for Beck in the pocket.

"They're very talented at wide receiver," Elko said about the Hurricanes. "You know obviously trying to figure out a way to get that out of rhythm will be critical. Not a lot of teams have been successful doing that and so you know have to go to work and come up with a good plan on how to try to create a little bit of indecision for him and at least try to muddy the waters a little bit as best we can."

Toney has received for 100+ yards four times this season, including games versus Florida State, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. While he was able to have over 100 yards in the loss versus Louisville, Toney was held to just 70 in the Hurricanes' overtime loss against SMU.

A&M's defense has been stellar all season as they lead the country in third down conversions, only allowing 35 on the year. If the Aggies can get the Hurricanes in third-and-long situations, they can force punts like they did earlier in the season and take full control of the Canes.