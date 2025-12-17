Ranking the Top 25 Players in the 2025 College Football Playoff
Only 12 college football teams remain in pursuit of a national championship this season, and it’s no surprise that those left boast some of the most talented rosters in the sport.
With that in mind, Sports Illustrated decided to rank the best of the best set to take the field in the 2025 College Football Playoff. From this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, to standout receivers and running backs, all the way to some of the best defenders in the country, SI picked 25 players who will be must-watch television from now until the national championship game on Jan. 19.
A disclaimer: To spread the wealth, each team received at least one representative in the Top 25. There’s also an extensive list of honorable mentions to kick things off, so without further ado …
Honorable mention: LB Rolijah Hardy (Indiana), WR Elijah Sarratt (Indiana), OT Carter Smith (Indiana), WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State), DT Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), LB Romello Height (Texas Tech), WR Zachariah Branch (Georgia), LB Bryce Boettcher (Oregon), QB Dante Moore (Oregon), OT Iapani Laloulu (Oregon), OT Ar’maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M), OT Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), DL R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma), DL Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami), OG Shadre Hurst (Tulane), QB Alonza Barnett III (James Madison)
25. Jake Retzlaff, Tulane QB
2025 Stats: 62.4% completion percentage, 2,862 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 610 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns
The former BYU transfer is the engine that makes the Green Wave offense go. Though his counting stats are slightly down from his sophomore season with the Cougars, he’s been a more efficient passer in the Bayou. He also led Tulane on the ground with the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns for an offense that has a plethora of options to run the ball.
24. CJ Allen, Georgia LB
2025 Stats: 85 tackles, 45 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles
It’s difficult to pinpoint a single player on the Dawgs defense to highlight, but Allen led the unit all season long. The junior linebacker led Georgia in tackles and tackles for loss, consistently blowing up plays in the backfield. The Bulldogs defense looked a lot more like its usual self in the final month of the season—and Allen was a major reason why.
23. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon OG
2025 Stats: 12 starts, zero sacks allowed, three pressures allowed
Pregnon is as sound as they come as a blocker in both the pass and run games, ranking among the top 10 in both facets per Pro Football Focus. With the redshirt senior paving the way, the Ducks allowed just 14 sacks across 12 games and provided the foundation for Oregon’s rushing attack to average 5.8 yards per carry, best in the Big Ten.
22. Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana WR
2025 Stats: 58 receptions, 804 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns
Fernando Mendoza didn’t do it on his own this season for the Hoosiers—he had some serious help. Cooper led the way with the most receiving yards and receptions, with none being more important than the jaw-dropping toe-tap touchdown to beat Penn State. The redshirt junior took a huge leap this season to become more than just a downfield threat and his versatility should be on display frequently if Indiana is to make a deep run.
21. Ty Simpson, Alabama QB
2025 Stats: 64.3% completion percentage, 3,268 yards, 26 touchdowns, five interceptions
At one point considered to be a true Heisman contender, Simpson wasn’t as sharp in the second half of the season—four of his five interceptions came in the final four games of the season, including one each in losses to Oklahoma and Alabama. But without a steady run game, Simpson is the straw that stirs the drink for the Tide offense. If he does play well, like he did when he went into Athens, Ga., and beat Georgia the first go-around, Bama should be more of a threat.
20. D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana DB
2025 Stats: 47 tackles, 32 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception, 8 passes defended
The first of Indiana’s star defensive back tandem on the list is Ponds, who was one of the best players in the country this season at breaking up passes thrown his way. Though those didn’t translate to many takeaways, Ponds was a centerpiece of a unit that allowed just seven passing touchdowns and fewer than 10 yards per completion—largely due to the threat that the junior cornerback posed further down the field.
19. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss QB
2025 Stats: 65.5% completion percentage, 3,016 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 470 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns
Chambliss is one of the stories of college football this season, rising from the Division II ranks to take over the job at Ole Miss and then thrive in Lane Kiffin’s system. It’s worth wondering if Kiffin’s abrupt departure for LSU will throw off the former Ferris State quarterback, but if not, he’ll put on a show. Dynamic as both a passer and runner, the Ole Miss offense under Chambliss is one of the most exciting in the country to watch and could spook some of the stout defenses in this year’s field.
18. Aiden Fisher, Indiana LB
2025 Stats: 77 tackles, 35 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 interceptions
Fisher has been the focal point of Curt Cignetti defenses dating back to the James Madison days and although this was a quieter year from a statistical standpoint, the senior linebacker is still a pivotal piece of Indiana’s defensive front. He racked up 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks at Oregon and came up with a pivotal pick on the road against Penn State—the type of timely road performances he’ll need to replicate in neutral site playoff games with massive implications.
17. Taylor Wein, Oklahoma DL
2025 Stats: 37 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, 6 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble
Akin to Georgia, there were a number of worthy choices on Oklahoma’s defense, a top 10 unit in the country and the primary reason why the Sooners are in the playoff. Oklahoma led the nation with a whopping 115 tackles for loss and Wein led the Sooners in that department, standing out with his ability to get in the backfield and crush the run.
16. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon TE
2025 stats: 40 catches, 490 receiving yards, eight receiving touchdowns
Oregon’s receiving corps dealt with youth and injuries throughout 2025, but QB Dante Moore was still able to have success largely because of Sadiq’s presence. The junior led the Ducks in receptions and receiving touchdowns, while also making significant contributions to Oregon’s stout run game. His athleticism will likely make him a first-round NFL draft pick, but there’s still plenty left to show in the CFP.
15. Malachi Toney, Miami WR
2025 Stats: 84 receptions, 970 yards, seven touchdowns
Toney is the latest breakout freshman to arrive at the college game and immediately be one of the best players on the field, week in and week out. At 18, he ranked in the top five in the ACC in all three receiving categories and was the centerpiece of a Miami offense that started humming in the last month of the season. In his final two regular-season games, Toney caught 25 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Not too shabby.
14. Wayne Knight, James Madison RB
2025 Stats: 190 carries, 1,263 yards, nine touchdowns, 37 receptions, 379 yards, one touchdown
Few running backs were as effective each time they touched the football this season as Knight, who formed a terrifying backfield with Sun Belt Player of the Year, Dukes QB Alonza Barnett III. But it’s Knight who averaged 6.65 yards per carry, rivaling Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love (6.89 YPC) on similar usage. Knight shoulders a workload similar to that of Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty last season—JMU will only have a chance to take down Oregon on the road if the junior running back has a monster day.
13. Louis Moore, Indiana DB
2025 Stats: 74 tackles, 38 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, two passes defended
Ponds already came up on this list, but backing him in the secondary is Moore, who led the Big Ten and tied for second nationally in interceptions this season. Moore returned to Indiana after a one-year stint at Ole Miss and then was nearly ruled ineligible before the season started until he won a court case which argued that his time at the juco level shouldn’t count against his eligibility. Thankfully for Indiana, the 24-year-old was allowed to play—and he rewarded the Hoosiers with All-American-caliber play.
12. Caden Curry, Ohio State DE
2025 Stats: 60 tackles, 36 solo tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two fumble recoveries
Ohio State being capable of not only replicating last season’s dominant defense but improving upon the 2024 iteration is a testament to the job Matt Patricia has done, and Curry is perhaps the Buckeyes’ shining example. After playing sparingly across three seasons in Columbus, the senior edge rusher broke out this season, leading the Big Ten in sacks and ranking second in tackles for loss.
11. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss RB
2025 Stats: 258 carries, 1,279 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns
The Rebels were a run-first team under Kiffin and when you have a running back like Lacy, that’s a smart decision. In his first year at Ole Miss, the sophomore led the SEC in carries and touchdowns and was involved in a total of 283 plays from scrimmage. Listed at only 5' 9", 195 pounds, Lacy isn’t physically imposing, but he’s a workhorse and once he gets the ball in his hands, watch out.
10. KC Concepcion, Texas A&M WR
2025 Stats: 57 catches, 886 yards, 13 total touchdowns (nine receiving)
The Aggies offense has had serious big play potential in 2025 and Concepcion is the primary reason why. Not only did he lead the SEC in touchdown catches and average 15.5 yards per reception, but he also housed two punts and is a regular threat in the punt return game. That sort of multifaceted threat has the potential to change a game in a single play, as he did with a 71-yard return touchdown to break open a late October game at LSU.
9. Francis Mauigoa, Miami OT
2025 Stats: two sacks allowed, nine pressure allowed
Widely considered to be one of the top tackle prospects in the 2026 NFL draft class, Mauigoa is also the top offensive lineman in this playoff field. At 6' 6", 335 pounds, the junior is an imposing presence on Carson Beck’s blindside and one of the highest-graded pass blockers in the country, according to PFF. He hasn’t allowed a sack since the Florida game in late September and has only gotten steadier as the season has gone on.
8. Arvell Reese, Ohio State LB
2025 Stats: 62 tackles, 31 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two passes defended
The Buckeyes have three defenders on this list—and for good reason. Ohio State allowed fewer than four yards per play, 8.15 points per game and just 10 offensive touchdowns all season. So it’s only right that Reese, another one of the leaders on the front end gets his due. Like Curry, Reese didn’t have much of an impact on last season’s national championship squad, but patiently waited his turn before starring in multiple facets in the middle of the Buckeyes’ defense.
7. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M DE
2025 Stats: 29 tackles, 19 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, six passes defended
Howell had a solid season in 2024 after transferring from Bowling Green, but this season he took his play to a different level. The redshirt senior is a force up front, stuffing opposing quarterbacks in the backfield before they can flee or, if they do manage to get off a pass, swatting it out of the air. Howell had at least one sack in nine of 12 games this season meaning it’s likely he gets another before the Aggies’ playoff run ends.
6. David Bailey, Texas Tech LB
2025 Stats: 43 tackles, 27 solo tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles
The Red Raiders’ pricey roster reload in the offseason was well worth it—and Bailey was the centerpiece of the deal. Building upon the strong start to his career at Stanford, Bailey led the Power 5 in sacks and provided Texas Tech with the bulk of its pressure off the edge this season. The Red Raiders recovered 15 fumbles this season in part because of how Bailey got after opposing quarterbacks—and he didn’t even force the most fumbles on his own team.
5. Julian Sayin, Ohio State QB
2025 Stats: 78.4% completion percentage, 31 touchdowns, six interceptions.
While the defense has gotten plenty of attention this season, Ohio State’s offense also seems to have improved from last year. Of course, the star-studded cast of receivers is back in action (more on that later), but the guy getting those pass-catchers the ball has also been excellent. A Heisman finalist, Sayin has been the most efficient quarterback in the country this season. He’s capable of shredding most opposing defenses, but hasn’t had a monster performance in a number of weeks, so he’ll need to return to form in time for the quarterfinals.
4. Caleb Downs, Ohio State DB
2025 Stats: 60 tackles, 40 solo, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, two passes defended
Since the second he burst onto the scene with 70 solo tackles as a freshman at Alabama, Downs has been one of the premier players in college football. And while he hasn’t been able to replicate that sort of season statistically, his impact hasn’t been felt any less. Downs is a Swiss Army knife, capable of being used however Ohio State needs him, and it’s that versatility that won him the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and saw him finish ninth in Heisman Trophy voting.
3. Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech LB
2025 Stats: 117 tackles, 61 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four interceptions, six passes defended, seven forced fumbles
For those pining after a defensive player winning the Heisman, Rodriguez would have been a worthy finalist this season. He was all over the field, every single game for the Red Raiders. Whether it was dragging down ball carriers in the backfield or after a catch, picking off passes or forcing the most fumbles in the country, the redshirt senior was well deserving of the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in the nation in 2025.
2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State WR
2025 Stats: 80 receptions, 1,086 yards, 11 touchdowns
It would’ve been difficult for Smith to have the sort of season he did as a freshman, and yet he’s just about there. In fact, he’s already become more of a target for Sayin than he was for Will Howard, racking up 80 catches in just 12 games, the most in the Big Ten. And he still could have multiple games to reach last season’s jaw-dropping marks of 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Smith is the most electrifying player in the field this season—and perhaps for the second straight season—and should appear early and often when Ohio State has the ball.
1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana QB
2025 Stats: 71.5% completion percentage, 2,980 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 240 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns
Mr. Heisman himself, Mendoza took a 2024 playoff team and elevated it into an undefeated, No. 1 seed, national championship contender. His numbers, though not gaudy, hold up to scrutiny—namely his 181.4 efficiency rating and FBS-leading 33 touchdowns. But it’s his ability to deliver in big moments that make him the most important player in the playoff. The comeback in Happy Valley and overcoming a violent hit on the opening drive of the Big Ten championship game won him college football’s most prestigious honor; another such moment might win him a national title.
