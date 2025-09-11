Could Texas A&M End Notre Dame's Playoff Hopes?
This weekend features a game between No. 16 Texas A&M on the road at No. 8 Notre Dame, in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive matchup. Paul Finebaum dug deeper into the odds of Notre Dame making the college football playoff if Texas A&M wins, forcing the Fighting Irish to start their season off 0-2, per On3.
There are two different teams playing for two different things this weekend. Texas A&M looks to start the season off 3-0 for the first time since 2021, and beat the Irish on their home turf, while Notre Dame fights to keep its season alive and have a chance at the College Football Playoff.
After coming short of a National Championship just a year ago, Notre Dame started the season off on a rocky foot as they dropped the season opener to Miami, and now has a top-20 ranked team coming into town in the Aggies.
What Does This Game Mean For Notre Dame?
Finebaum explained that this game is vital for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish as they cannot afford to suffer a second straight loss. The remaining schedule for Notre Dame is not exactly a cake walk either, and if the Aggies come out victorious, they would have to be perfect.
“The only way they could do that is if they get a lot of help,” Finebaum explained on Always College Football with Greg McElroy. “They would need Southern Cal to be great. I’m trying to think who else could help them on the schedule, but really, they’d have to get help. I think they’d be in a terribly awkward spot."
There are several teams in Notre Dame's remaining schedule that could pose a threat, yet those teams would need to be dominant in order for Notre Dame to be considered for the CFP if Texas A&M takes this game.
“Now, if Texas A&M has a good run, those could end up being two really strong losses," Finebaum said. "So, they’d need a big win over a ranked USC, and they’d need A&M and Miami to be serious contenders on the other side.”
This game is riding on a lot for both teams, as it will be a big win for either program given the circumstances. There are two new quarterbacks behind the ball on both sides, who have never faced off against each other, which shapes up to be an exciting matchup.