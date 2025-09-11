Here's Why Mike Elko Admires Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman
The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies load up the bus for the first time this season as they venture up to South Bend, Indiana to take on the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a rematch of last year's season opener at Kyle Field, which saw the Irish come away victorious.
The game was kept close through the first three quarters and 13 minutes, until a late touchdown run by Jeremiyah Love and a field goal from Mitch Jeter all within the final two minutes of play gave the Irish the edge they needed to take the 23-13 win in College Station.
The offense was stellar, but the two head coaches for both sides are noted defensive masterminds, with A&M's Mike Elko playing safety at Penn and also holding a multitude of defensive coordinator positions through his career, while Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman was a linebacker with the Ohio State Buckeyes and spent a very short time in the NFL.
"There's a Certain Physicality and Swagger"
In Week 3's edition of The Aggie Football Hour, Coach Elko spoke on facing Freeman again and how his coaching influences the team.
"Yeah, I mean, obviously (they play) very well," Elko said to Andrew Monaco. "I think that you know he's a defensive-minded head coach. There's a certain physicality and swagger that they play with. He was obviously an extremely talented defensive player at Ohio State."
Elko also explained their relationship, though it wasn't anything deep, it showed the respect that Elko had for the Notre Dame leader.
"I've crossed paths with Marcus. I wouldn't say that him and I are very close, but we have crossed paths a bunch," Elko said. "He was at Kent State when I was at Bowling Green, and we share an agent, so I think we've crossed paths quite a bit in our careers, and so I think it's always good when you see defensive coaches having success and he certainly has done a phenomenal job with his opportunity at Notre Dame and really has that program at a high level right now."
Freeman was hired as the front man at the very end of the 2021 season after Brian Kelly jumped ship for the LSU Tigers, his first position as a head coach.
His first game was a barn-burning Fiesta Bowl against the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys that saw the Cowboys squeak by with a 37-35 win.
Since then, Freeman has led the Irish to a 33-10 record, including a 14-2 campaign last year which saw the team combat Freeman's alma mater, Ohio State, in the national championship game, coming up short 34-23.
Notre Dame currently sits 0-1 on the season after a late loss to the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1, before enjoying a bye last week, giving them more time to prep for another big challenge ahead.
The two Top 25 teams are scheduled to kick off Saturday night at 6:30 from Notre Dame Stadium.