Texas A&M Makes Final Five for No. 1 Linebacker

On Friday morning, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett revealed that No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 class, Kaden Henderson, has narrowed his recruitment down to just five schools. The Texas A&M Aggies are now one of five programs looking to land the four-star linebacker from Tampa, FL.

Along with the Aggies, Henderson also included Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, and Notre Dame in one of the final stages of his recruitment. He's currently rated the No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2027 by both On3 and ESPN.

At 6-foot-1.5, 220 pounds, Henderson has both the strength and speed to be a versatile defender. Many expect the linebacker to be able to both rush the passer and drop back into coverage at the next level.

Why His Skill Set Translates to the Next Level

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the second half. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Across three years at Jesuit High School, Henderson has totaled 219 tackles (136 solo tackles), 29.0 tackles for a loss, and 9.0 sacks. He's also shown off the ability to cover the pass with three interceptions.

The production from the linebacker alone is impressive, but the balance in those statistics is what stands out even more. Henderson is not simply assisting in making the tackle after the play has already concluded. The tackles for loss and sacks point to a defender who can quickly diagnose where the play is headed.

That well-rounded production matches what evaluators have seen on film, and it is a large reason why he's widely considered the best linebacker in his class. With Henderson being able to consistently excel against the pass and the run, it becomes very easy to envision him as an every-down defender, even at some of the top programs in the country.

Aggies Entering Tough Fight for Blue-Chip Defender

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With Henderson excluding both Florida and Clemson from his final five programs, the recruiting battle for the star linebacker has been flipped on its head. The incoming senior took multiple unofficial visits to each program during his recruitment, including five with the Gators and four with the Tigers.

The Aggies met with Henderson last June, but the only program that the linebacker has taken an official visit to is Ohio State. He's also visited with the Buckeyes unofficially on three occasions. That gives Ohio State an early edge in terms of familiarity, but it doesn't mean the rest of the field is out of contention for the elite linebacker.

That leaves plenty of room for Mike Elko and the Aggies to make a strong impression on the four-star prospect. With Henderson's recruitment still taking shape, and with the Aggies recent recruiting momentum, Texas A&M has a real opportunity to position itself as one of the more serious contenders in this nationwide recruiting battle.