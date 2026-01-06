Elite Transfer Portal OL from Tennessee to Visit to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies appear to be recruiting one of the elite offensive linemen currently in the transfer portal. According to Pete Nakos, Tennessee left tackle Lance Heard recently took a visit to College Station to meet with head coach Mike Elko.

Heard is currently listed as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the transfer portal. Coming out of high school, the Monroe, Louisiana native was listed as a five-star recruit and the No. 3 offensive tackle in his class.

After one year at LSU and two years with the Volunteers, Heard entered the transfer portal on Jan 1., 2026. The left tackle is entering his final season of eligibility and is likely looking for a program that has the potential to contend for a national championship.

An Upgrade at Nearly Every Program

Tennessee offensive lineman Lance Heard (53) during UT spring football practice on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Heard fits the mold of many elite offensive tackles at the collegiate level. In fact, he's the No. 1 offensive tackle that currently hasn't found a new destination. Carius Curne, the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the portal, has already committed to play for Ole Miss next season.

Heard established himself as one of Tennessee's most reliable and productive offensive linemen across two seasons in Knoxville. He immediately earned the starting job with the Volunteers after his transfer from LSU and became a cornerstone of Tennessee's formidable offense by protecting the quarterback at an extremely high level.

This past season, Heard started all 12 games for the Volunteers and frequently posted the team's highest pass-blocking grades. The left tackle also had a knack for rising to the occasion as he helped the Volunteers compete with SEC powerhouses like Georgia, Alabama, and Oklahoma. In Week 3, Heard and the Tennessee offense took the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs to overtime in Knoxville, but would come up short, losing 44-41.

For Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, like nearly every other quarterback in the country, landing an offensive lineman like Heard is a dream come true. Offensive line play was a nagging issue for the Aggies this season, with Reed being sacked 19 times in 13 games.

Sending a Message to College Football World

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

If the Aggies can land a commitment from Heard, it could have a domino effect on transfer portal recruits everywhere. His presence would immediately be an upgrade for Texas A&M's offensive line in both run and pass-blocking.

Not only would Heard's commitment send a message to the entire SEC, but it would resonate across the college football landscape. It would signal that the Aggies are capable of repeating, and even improving on, this past season's success. For Aggies fans, it would also be a clear statement that the team isn't just in the mix for a College Football Playoff appearance—they're here to compete for a National Championship.

