Texas A&M Fans Will Love What WR Isaiah Horton Said About Next Season

The Texas A&M Aggies made several additions in the offseason through the transfer portal, bringing in a total of 17 players, with a number of those additions being looked at to make immediate impacts once the Aggies return to the field in the Fall.

Of those 17 additions, none was bigger than one of the incoming players on the offensive side of the ball, Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who heads to College Station after spending just a single season in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide.

The wide receiver undoubtedly will be looked upon as an instant game-changer for the Aggies offense, and recently the transfer spoke about what he brings to the table as a receiver and his mindset headed into 2026.

Isaiah Horton 'Hungry' to Compete for Texas A&M

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton attempts to make a catch as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV defends. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Horton spoke with the TexAgs LIVE crew, in which he described himself as a football player and a competitor, a description that is sure to get Aggie fans fired up to see the wide receiver in a Maroon and White uniform.

"As a player your getting a guy who’s going to give it his all every Saturday," Horton said. "I’m going to give you 100 percent. You’re getting a receiver who makes plays, a hungry receiver."

In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Horton was the third-leading wide receiver on the squad and led the Alabama offense in receiving touchdowns as he tallied 42 catches for 511 yards and eight touchdowns in Tuscaloosa.

Aggies head coach Mike Elko held a press conference on Monday, and the transfer wide receiver was a hot topic of discussion, with Elko speaking at length about his new offensive weapon, pointing out what Horton brings to the Aggies offense in 2026.

"Just another diverse skill set to add to that room, and a different one that the guys we had in there and the guys that we return," Elko said. "He was a kid we tried to get last year when he ultimately settled on Alabama, but when the opportunity came up to get him again, we were excited that we were able to land him."

Horton joins a wide receiver room that brings back one of its top weapons from last season in Mario Craver, who returns for another season in College Station. In year one, Craver tallied 59 receptions for 917 yards and four touchdowns, and now alongside Horton, the duo should become one of the top one-two punches in the SEC with quarterback Marcel Reed also returning.