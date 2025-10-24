ESPN Analyst Makes 'Insane' Prediction for Texas A&M-LSU Game
The 2025 season has been a dream for the Texas A&M Aggies so far, but their work is far from over. If anything, they're just getting started.
Three of the Aggies' final five regular season games come against ranked opponents, and all three of those come on the road. This brutal stretch begins Saturday, when they face the the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium, where they haven't won since 1994. The Tigers have been somewhat disappointing this season, particularly on offense, but there's no such thing as an easy game in Baton Rouge, especially in prime-time.
Texas A&M's undefeated season is very much at risk heading into Saturday's game, and one prominent analyst believes it could come to an end.
Greg McElroy Has Texas A&M on Upset Alert
When breaking down the game on his "Always College Football" podcast, ESPN's Greg McElroy predicts a difficult matchup for the Aggies against a desperate Tigers team, especially with the game being in Baton Rouge.
“(Texas A&M is) undefeated, but they’ve only played one true road game this year against a legit contender, and that was against Notre Dame,” McElroy said. “The nighttime environment of Tiger Stadium will be, probably, their most intense test to date by a decent margin…Nighttime at Death Valley? Anyone that’s been there knows I don’t need to explain it. It’s insane.
“It’s been an unbelievable start to the season for A&M. They’re 7-0, best start since 1994,” McElroy continued in his setup. “Then LSU, on the other side? It’s been a turbulent, turbulent season for them. They have had some high highs, they’ve had some low lows and they’re now 5-2. …This is got to have it-mode for Brian Kelly. This is got to have it-mode for the LSU Tigers.”
McElroy then stated that the game will essentially come down to the offenses, with the Aggies preferring a balanced attack while the Tigers want to unleash the air raid.
As for his pick, McElroy likes the Tigers to hand the Aggies their first loss of the season.
“I’m taking the upset here," McElroy said. "I shouldn’t. I’m going to be honest with you – I shouldn’t. It doesn’t feel good. It’s an insane thing to do, because, right now, there’s not a lot to feel good about with LSU. I’m going to be honest with you – There’s not a lot to love about what they’re doing offensively.
"I just think this is their last gasp…They’re just going to find a way to win this game. I think it’s LSU’s defense that will win this game for them, because I don’t trust their offense. But, I’m taking the Bayou Bengals, in desperation mode, to get a win against an undefeated, top-three Aggie team in Death Valley.”
The Aggies and Tigers will kick off from Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.