All Aggies

LSU Star Likely to Miss Showdown vs. Texas A&M

For the second straight game, LSU will likely be without one of its key defenders.

Aaron Raley

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gestures toward the crowd after a turnover during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gestures toward the crowd after a turnover during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies travel on Saturday to "Death Valley" in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on the No. 20 LSU Tigers, their second match against an AP Top 25 opponent.

However, a major component of the LSU defense that they have been preparing to face might have to be stored away until next year for the team.

In the most recent SEC injury report, Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks is listed under the "doubtful" section of the report, and a report from On3's Pete Nakos also tells that the star defender is unlikely to play in the conference matchup.

Weeks Likely Out for Second Straight Contest

Weeks is currently listed as doubtful, meaning he isn't official out for the game on Saturday night, but his situation isn't looking too good in terms of improvement, and given that he has yet to put any weight on his injured ankle during practice this week after missing last week's loss to Vanderbilt, all signs currently point to another week without their All-SEC linebacker.

South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) rushes against LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40).
Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) rushes against LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Weeks, a junior, was named to the first-team All-SEC last year after recording 125 total tackles (including 18 in a game against the Ole Miss Rebels), 3.5 sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles while leading the Tigers to a 9-4 record and a 44-31 win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl, where Weeks also would suffer a fractured fibula, but recovered in time for the start of the 2025 season.

Weeks isn't the only Tiger that the Maroon and White need to cross off just yet, with defensive end Gabriel Reliford and offensive lineman Tyree Adams listed as "out," guaranteed to not see the field against the Aggies, with defensive lineman Bernard Gooden still listed as "questionable," and defensive end Jimari Butler "probable."

As for the Aggies, they have some injury issues of their own, with safety Bryce Anderson and running back Le'Veon Moss still certifiably listed as "out" for the game, and now safety Rashad Johnson Jr. has landed in the exact same category for the week.

Nonetheless, even with both teams having to navigate through injuries to key personnel of their respective gameplans, the Aggies and Tigers are set to write another chapter in their storied rivalry that has included a seven-overtime game back in 2018 at Kyle Field, the cherry on top of Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy campaign in 2019, and who can forget last year's contest, where Marcel Reed officially took the title of starting quarterback for the Aggies.

The two teams are set to kick off from Tiger Stadium Saturday night at 6:30 PM, with Texas A&M looking for their first win in the Louisiana state capital since 1994.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football