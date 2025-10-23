LSU Star Likely to Miss Showdown vs. Texas A&M
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies travel on Saturday to "Death Valley" in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on the No. 20 LSU Tigers, their second match against an AP Top 25 opponent.
However, a major component of the LSU defense that they have been preparing to face might have to be stored away until next year for the team.
In the most recent SEC injury report, Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks is listed under the "doubtful" section of the report, and a report from On3's Pete Nakos also tells that the star defender is unlikely to play in the conference matchup.
Weeks Likely Out for Second Straight Contest
Weeks is currently listed as doubtful, meaning he isn't official out for the game on Saturday night, but his situation isn't looking too good in terms of improvement, and given that he has yet to put any weight on his injured ankle during practice this week after missing last week's loss to Vanderbilt, all signs currently point to another week without their All-SEC linebacker.
Weeks, a junior, was named to the first-team All-SEC last year after recording 125 total tackles (including 18 in a game against the Ole Miss Rebels), 3.5 sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles while leading the Tigers to a 9-4 record and a 44-31 win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl, where Weeks also would suffer a fractured fibula, but recovered in time for the start of the 2025 season.
Weeks isn't the only Tiger that the Maroon and White need to cross off just yet, with defensive end Gabriel Reliford and offensive lineman Tyree Adams listed as "out," guaranteed to not see the field against the Aggies, with defensive lineman Bernard Gooden still listed as "questionable," and defensive end Jimari Butler "probable."
As for the Aggies, they have some injury issues of their own, with safety Bryce Anderson and running back Le'Veon Moss still certifiably listed as "out" for the game, and now safety Rashad Johnson Jr. has landed in the exact same category for the week.
Nonetheless, even with both teams having to navigate through injuries to key personnel of their respective gameplans, the Aggies and Tigers are set to write another chapter in their storied rivalry that has included a seven-overtime game back in 2018 at Kyle Field, the cherry on top of Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy campaign in 2019, and who can forget last year's contest, where Marcel Reed officially took the title of starting quarterback for the Aggies.
The two teams are set to kick off from Tiger Stadium Saturday night at 6:30 PM, with Texas A&M looking for their first win in the Louisiana state capital since 1994.