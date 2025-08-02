ESPN Analyst Throws Cold Water on Texas A&M's Playoff Hopes
The Texas A&M Aggies don't seem to be getting much attention as a College Football Playoff contender heading into the 2025 season, and after losing four of their final five games, it's not too hard to see why.
However, Mike Elko's team has gained traction as a potential dark horse for the CFP. The Aggies retained most of their key players from last season, with the most notable exception being their three NFL-bound defensive linemen, and they made some significant improvements via the transfer portal as well. If the cards fall the right way, this team could make some unexpected noise in 2025.
At least, that's what some believe. One prominent ESPN analyst isn't buying it, though.
Heather Dinich Doubts Texas A&M as CFP Contender
While ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) gives the Aggies a respectable 34.3 percent chance to make the CFP, Heather Dinich believes they still have a way to go.
"This is a lot of faith in a team that lost four of its final five games and needed a defensive overhaul," Dinich wrote. "The Aggies can make the playoff as an at-large team, but having success against the nation's ninth-toughest schedule will require significant improvement. That can be measured early with a Sept. 13 win against Notre Dame, a team that beat the Aggies at home last season."
The good news is that the Aggies have plenty of chances to make a strong impression on the CFP selection committee. Road games against Notre Dame, LSU and Texas won't be easy, but if the Aggies can even win one or two of them, it would do wonders for their resume.
"The Aggies' best chances to impress the committee are trips to Notre Dame, LSU and Texas," Dinich wrote. "Midseason trips to Arkansas and Missouri will also be difficult, and are part of a three-game road swing that will help define the Aggies' place in the committee's rankings. The committee would reward Texas A&M for a winning record in those five road games. That would mean Texas A&M beat at least one of the big three -- Notre Dame, LSU or Texas -- along with Arkansas and Missouri.
"The better they fare against those opponents, the more margin for error the committee might give them at home against Florida and South Carolina."
Making it to the CFP is never easy, even with the new 12-team format. So if the Aggies want to make their first CFP appearance this season, they're going to have to earn it.