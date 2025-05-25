Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko Undervalued In College Head Coach Rankings?
With spring practice and the transfer portal window in the rearview mirror, we have reached that point in the offseason known as "talking season." It is the time of year when almost all fanbases are optimistic about the upcoming season, with many of the nation's top analysts being a culprit of the hype as they release rankings.
Whether that be their own top-25 preseason rankings or ranking the "best" head coaches in college football, any aspect of college football is eligible to be ranked, whether it be material or immaterial to what happens on Saturdays in the fall. However, the latest rankings from CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli fall into the material subject category.
He ranked the top-68 power four head coaches, which included the Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko, who came in at No. 29.
"Elko's greatest attribute at Texas A&M last year was that he wasn't Jimbo Fisher. If Jimbo had gone 8-5 while looking mostly outclassed in losses to Notre Dame, South Carolina and Texas, it would've been ugly," Fornelli writes. "But it was only Elko's first season, and we're still in the honeymoon era. I don't say this as a knock because I believe Elko was the right hire for the Aggies. I just think some folks were a little too impressed by wins over mostly mediocre teams."
Maybe it's not the most pleasing ranking or even justification as to why. Yes, the Aggies will not be satisfied going 8-5 in the years ahead. Especially so this coming season, even though it will be Elko's second year in charge in College Station, the pressure to elevate the program back to contention is already building.
Much of that comes down to the level of investment the program has seen over the past seven years. The Aggies have some of the deepest pockets when it comes to dealing with NIL and the transfer portal. But that is also shown in just how much money they are paying the aforementioned Fisher to not coach.
The Aggies led the SEC in severance pay in the 2024 fiscal year at $27.5 million, which is an amount that Fisher's buyout makes up for a majority of a large sum.
This isn't to say Elko's job will be in jeopardy if the Aggies finish 8-5 again in 2025. However, it will only increase the pressures of the job as he heads into his third season.
Texas A&M will kick off the 2025 season on August 30th when they host the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field.