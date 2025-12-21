Marcel Reed Struggles In Texas A&M's CFP Loss to Miami

Texas A&M hosted its first-ever College Football Playoff game, and while over 104,000 fans were there in support of the Aggies, Marcel Reed and the Aggie offense couldn't get anything done as the Aggies fell 10-3.

Despite having more passing yards than Carson Beck, Reed struggled to find open targets on the field. After two punts started the game, the Aggies were driving down the field, and then a vital fumble from Reed allowed the momentum to switch back in favor of the Hurricanes.

Reed went 25 for 39 on his passing, yet the Aggies could never finish drives, which put them in a bind. By looking at just the box score, Reed's day didn't look as bad as it was, yet a final score of 10-3 doesn't add up.

Reed's Struggles Across The Game

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the fumble midway through the first quarter, there was a huge momentum shift, yet Texas A&M's defense prevailed and forced a punt from the Hurricanes. With almost all of the first half drives ending in punts, Reed struggled to find his receivers.

After halftime, the score was 0-0, with neither team being able to cash in, although both had many chances. The Aggies missed a field goal opportunity early in the game, while the Hurricanes missed two on back-to-back drives.

With the energy in Kyle Field funded by the 12th Man, the second-half Aggies were back to prove that they belong in the College Football Playoff, yet not much changed. The first drive out of the half for the Aggies ended in an interception.

An interception from Reed allowed the energy to once again be flipped in favor of the Hurricanes, taking the A&M offense off the field. The defense continued to prove to be one of the best in the country as they got Miami's offense off the field multiple times, yet Reed and the Aggies could not cash in.

With no timeouts and down by seven, the Aggies were driving down the field with a chance to send the game into overtime. After getting to third and goal with under 30 seconds to play, Reed threw another interception that ended the season for A&M.

Despite the offense not being able to cash in, Reed struggled, yet the offensive line did not help him out much as he was sacked seven times during the game. It just seemed like nothing could go right for Reed or the Aggies as their historic season came to an end, although there were many opportunities for a win.