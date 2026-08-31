Every Texas A&M Aggies Player That Made a NFL 53-Man Roster
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Following the end of the preseason and just a week and a half out from the season opener, the 32 teams of the National Football League have now made their 53-man rosters official, and to nobody's surprise, the Texas A&M Aggies show up strong in terms of representation.
The biggest news from the league was easily three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald announcing that he would be coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, which pits him with Texas A&M alum and reigning DPOY Myles Garrett in a tandem that should have any NFL quarterback not named Matthew Stafford shaking in their cleats.
Garrett made history last year by recording 23 sacks in his last year with the Cleveland Browns, breaking the previous record of 22.5 that had stood for nearly 25 years held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt before being traded to the Rams in June.
For the first time in his career, Mike Evans suits up for a team other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing with the San Francisco 49ers this past March, joining another Aggie wideout in Christian Kirk.
No surprising cuts affected any Aggies throughout the process, with household names such as Garrett and De'Von Achane ready to show why they are amongst the best at their respective positions, while Nic Scourton was named to the team, but will spend the 2026 season on injured reserve thanks to a torn ACL suffered on the very first day of training camp.
So with that, here is every single Texas A&M alumnus that was named to an active NFL roster, sorted by position.
Every Active Texas A&M Player and Where They Are Playing in 2026
Running Back
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Wide Receiver
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers
Jahdae Walker, Chicago Bears
KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
Tight End
Nate Boerkircher, Jacksonville Jaguars
Offensive Line
Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons
Dametrious Crownover, New England Patriots
Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
Dan Moore Jr., Tennessee Titans
Ryan McCollum, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jermaine Eluemunor, New York Giants
Trey Zuhn III, Las Vegas Raiders
Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Buffalo Bills
Chase Bisontis, Arizona Cardinals (IR)
Defensive Line
Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams
Bobby Brown III, Carolina Panthers
Albert Regis, Jacksonville Jaguars
Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
Cashius Howell, Cincinnnati Bengals
Shemar Stewart, Cincinnati Bengals
Shemar Turner, Chicago Bears (PUP)
Tyler Onyedim, Denver Broncos
Micheal Clemons, Indianapolis Colts
Linebackers
Von Miller, Dallas Cowboys
Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
Nic Scourton, Carolina Panthers (IR)
Cornerbacks
Will Lee III, Carolina Panthers
Jaylon Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Tyreek Chappell, Minnesota Vikings (IR)
Safeties
Antonio Johnson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Special Teams
Braden Mann, Punter, Philadelphia Eagles
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03