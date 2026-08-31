Every Texas A&M Aggies Player That Made a NFL 53-Man Roster

Following the end of the preseason and just a week and a half out from the season opener, the 32 teams of the National Football League have now made their 53-man rosters official, and to nobody's surprise, the Texas A&M Aggies show up strong in terms of representation.

The biggest news from the league was easily three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald announcing that he would be coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, which pits him with Texas A&M alum and reigning DPOY Myles Garrett in a tandem that should have any NFL quarterback not named Matthew Stafford shaking in their cleats.

Garrett made history last year by recording 23 sacks in his last year with the Cleveland Browns, breaking the previous record of 22.5 that had stood for nearly 25 years held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt before being traded to the Rams in June.

For the first time in his career, Mike Evans suits up for a team other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing with the San Francisco 49ers this past March, joining another Aggie wideout in Christian Kirk.

No surprising cuts affected any Aggies throughout the process, with household names such as Garrett and De'Von Achane ready to show why they are amongst the best at their respective positions, while Nic Scourton was named to the team, but will spend the 2026 season on injured reserve thanks to a torn ACL suffered on the very first day of training camp.

So with that, here is every single Texas A&M alumnus that was named to an active NFL roster, sorted by position.

Every Active Texas A&M Player and Where They Are Playing in 2026

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett during a joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Wide Receiver

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers

Jahdae Walker, Chicago Bears

KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Tight End

Nate Boerkircher, Jacksonville Jaguars

Offensive Line

Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons

Dametrious Crownover, New England Patriots

Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

Dan Moore Jr., Tennessee Titans

Ryan McCollum, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jermaine Eluemunor, New York Giants

Trey Zuhn III, Las Vegas Raiders

Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Buffalo Bills

Chase Bisontis, Arizona Cardinals (IR)

Defensive Line

Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

Bobby Brown III, Carolina Panthers

Albert Regis, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Cashius Howell, Cincinnnati Bengals

Shemar Stewart, Cincinnati Bengals

Shemar Turner, Chicago Bears (PUP)

Tyler Onyedim, Denver Broncos

Micheal Clemons, Indianapolis Colts

Linebackers

Von Miller, Dallas Cowboys

Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers

Nic Scourton, Carolina Panthers (IR)

Cornerbacks

Will Lee III, Carolina Panthers

Jaylon Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Tyreek Chappell, Minnesota Vikings (IR)

Safeties

Antonio Johnson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Special Teams

Braden Mann, Punter, Philadelphia Eagles

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