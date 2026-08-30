Jerome Myles Exit Leaves Clear Path For This Young Texas A&M WR To Play Early

The Texas A&M Aggies roster took a sizable hit late last week before a ball had been snapped for the 2026 season.

The Aggies saw one of their former blue-chip prospects leave the program as former five-star recruit wide receiver Jerome Myles left College Station for "personal reasons", which was announced by head coach Mike Elko last Thursday.

Myles spent just one season with the Texas A&M program where he had to watch from the sideline, sitting out all of his freshman season due to injury. However, while the Aggies' wide receiver room took a hit, the opportunity now presents itself for a freshman wide receiver to see the field early on.

Aaron Gregory Has a Chance to Play as a True Freshman

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies' wide receiver corps is loaded, with the room being one of the deepest not just in the SEC but potentially in the nation.

Texas A&M frontloads its wide receiver room with returning standout Mario Craver and difference-making transfer Isaiah Horton to lead the rotation. Behind Craver and Horton are Ashton Bethel-Roman, who broke out in the 2025 season, and Terry Bussey, who has been one of the top stories of fall camp.

Now, with Myles out of the equation, freshman wide receiver Aaron Gregory will step into the role of being the Aggies' fifth wide receiver in the rotation.

And throughout his first offseason in College Station, the true freshman has continued to flash the talent that made him a highly sought-after high school recruit, as Gregory showcases his skill set and versatility well into the Aggies' Fall Camp.

"Aaron Gregory, we knew that he was a guy who could stop and start, could play the ball, really good position flex," offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins said in early August. "So, now he's learning multiple positions because he has that capacity."

Gregory was a key piece to the Aggies 2026 recruiting class, ranked as a four-star prospect and as the No. 10 receiver in the class and the No. 84 prospect in the country. A product of Douglas County High School in Augusta, Ga, Gregory was highly productive in his high school career, ending with 163 receptions for 2,930 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Now the 6-2, 191-pound wide receiver has the chance to slot right into being one of the backup wide receivers for the Aggies' frontline rotation. And the versatility that Wiggins mentioned also gives Gregory a higher chance of being able to see the field with the wide receivers' ability to line up in the slot or on the outside.

While Gregory's path to the field could look clouded with several experienced wide receivers ahead of him, the freshman will have the opportunity to be the next man up in what should be a growing role once he gains experience over the year.

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