Five Best Landing Spots For Mike Evans in 2026 Include Bills, 49ers

Mike Evans has long been one of the best wide receivers in football. He’s had1,000-plus receiving yards 11 times in his 12 NFL seasons, and he’s averaged more than 15 fantasy points per game in all but three of those campaigns. He’s also one of the great Tampa Bay Buccaneers of all time, so it would be somewhat of a shock to see him leave the franchise.

However, we’ve seen this sort of thing happen before, whether it’s been all-time greats like Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice and Tony Gonzalez (to name a few).

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Evans’ affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: MIKE EVANS

Buffalo Bills

The Bills desperately need an alpha wide receiver in their offense, and Evans would bring that on Day 1. His projected target share would be huge, and catching passes from Josh Allen would keep Evans from losing any of the fantasy value he’s accrued over the years. Evans would also have a chance to win a Super Bowl in Buffalo, which I’m sure will be a big part of his decision to leave Tampa Bay this offseason.

New England Patriots

There are reports that the Patriots might move on from Stefon Diggs, who is 32, past his prime and has some off-field issues. Evans would be a major upgrade for an offense that doesn’t have a major playmaker in the passing attack, and he would see plenty of opportunities to catch passes and score fantasy points. This would also be a boom for Drake Maye, who would suddenly have a high-level alpha wideout.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I have a very hard time seeing Evans leaving the Buccaneers, and it is clearly in the range of outcomes for him to remain with the franchise. He has a great rapport with Baker Mayfield and would remain one of (if not the most) targeted wide receivers on the roster even in his age-33 season. From a fantasy standpoint, running it back with the Bucs would keep Evans in the WR2 conversation in 2026 fantasy drafts.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have a huge need at wide receiver heading into the offseason. Brandon Aiyuk’s time with the team is over, Jauan Jennings is a free agent and Ricky Pearsall is injury-prone. The team might also be without George Kittle (Achilles) for the majority of the 2026 campaign. As a result, Evans would be a welcome addition. He would easily lead the team in targets and become the top option for Brock Purdy. Such a move would keep Evans from losing any of his established fantasy value for 2026.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ passing attack will lose DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Likely, who are both free agents, so they’ll have a need for a new receiver. Evans would be a nice fit in Baltimore’s offense and give Lamar Jackson the alpha receiver he has lacked. While this landing spot isn’t as good as the first three, since Zay Flowers would take targets, Evans would remain an asset on fantasy football rosters next season.

