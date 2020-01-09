Former A&M Kicker Lambo Earns All-Pro Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M has been known for its ability to transform special team players at the next level. Josh Lambo is just another way to back up that statement.

The former A & M kicker earned All-Pro honors on Wednesday evening. Lambo was named to the second-team special teams' roster after a productive 2019 season.

The Jaguars kicker excelled as the team's top scorer. Lambo finished going 33 of 34 on field goals with a long of 56 yards. The 29-year-old would also set a career-high of 97.1 percent. Lambo would make 19 of his 20 field goals as well.

As a member of the Aggies, Lambo was one of the more accurate kickers for the Aggies in recent memory. During his junior season, he would make eight of his 10 field goals and miss only one extra point. In his final season, Lambo would be perfect, making all 59 extra points and nailed 86.7 percent of his field goals.

Undrafted in 2015, Lambo began his career with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Jaguars. He was named to the 2015 Pro Football Writer's Association's all-rookie team.