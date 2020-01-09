AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Former A&M Kicker Lambo Earns All-Pro Honors

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M has been known for its ability to transform special team players at the next level. Josh Lambo is just another way to back up that statement. 

The former A&M kicker earned All-Pro honors on Wednesday evening. Lambo was named to the second-team special teams' roster after a productive 2019 season. 

The Jaguars kicker excelled as the team's top scorer. Lambo finished going 33 of 34 on field goals with a long of 56 yards. The 29-year-old would also set a career-high of 97.1 percent. Lambo would make 19 of his 20 field goals as well. 

As a member of the Aggies, Lambo was one of the more accurate kickers for the Aggies in recent memory. During his junior season, he would make eight of his 10 field goals and miss only one extra point. In his final season, Lambo would be perfect, making all 59 extra points and nailed 86.7 percent of his field goals. 

Undrafted in 2015, Lambo began his career with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Jaguars. He was named to the 2015 Pro Football Writer's Association's all-rookie team.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The 2020 Season is Kellen Mond's Year...or Else

Cole Thompson

Kellen Mond now is the leader of the SEC

Aggies CB Debione Renfro Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Cole Thompson

The Aggies will lose a defender.

WR Kendrick Rogers Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Cole Thompson

The Aggies lose another weapon on offense

Junction Boy RB Don Watson Passes Away

Cole Thompson

A former member of the Junction Boys passed away

Nebo's Leadership Role Crucial for Aggies in SEC Play

Cole Thompson

Josh Nebo is the leader for Texas A&M

Recap: Nebo's Interior Play Leads to Aggies First Conference Victory

Cole Thompson

The Aggies are now 1-1 in the SEC

Live Updates: Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Cole Thompson

Let's check up with what's happening in College Station

All-American RB Zach Evans Out of Georgia Commitment, Texas A&M in Contention

Cole Thompson

The Aggies could have a running back in the mix

A&M WR Ausbon Announces Return for Senior Season

Cole Thompson

The Aggies are getting a weapon back.

Locked on Aggies: Rebelling up for Ole Miss

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M returns home