Former Texas A&M Aggies Coach Lands New D1 Job
Former Texas A&M tight ends coach Tim Brewster has been hired by Sacramento State to be the Hornets’ new senior associate head coach, per Matt Zenitz on X.
Brewster spent one season in Aggieland, and was part of former coach Jimbo Fiser’s inaugural staff in 2018. The squad went 9-4 that season and finished the season with a victory over N.C. State in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. Brewster was a part of the eight-overtime thriller against then- No. 8 LSU and an overtime win against then-No. 13 Kentucky. That A&M squad finished the season ranked 16th.
While his stint with the Aggies was short, he definitely made an impact. He coached tight end Jace Sternberger, who earned multiple First Team All-American and All-SEC honors and gathered 832 yards and 10 touchdowns on 48 receptions in 2018. Sternberger would go on to be selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
Prior to his time with the Aggies, Brewster put together over 20 years of coaching experience that spanned across NCAA, high school and NFL football. After spending the 2019 season at North Carolina, Brewster accepted a position as Jackson State’s tight ends coach under then-coach Deion Sanders. When Sanders made the move to Colorado, he followed.
In 2024, Brewster accepted the associate head coach and tight end coach position with Charlotte before being named interim head coach. While he held the position for just two games, he led the 49ers to two victories.
In his 30-plus total years of coaching experience, Brewster has proven he is a tight end guru. He has produced 12 NFL tight ends, including Kyle Pitts, who was the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. He is the only coach to develop two Mackey Award winners, the award for the most outstanding tight end in college football. Brewster also had a hand in Antonio Gates’ development with the Los Angeles Chargers.