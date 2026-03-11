Texas A&M Makes Top-15 For Elite Top Running Back Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies had one of the best seasons in program history last year, finishing the regular season 11-1 and making the first College Football Playoff in program history, before falling to heartbreak in the first round against the Miami Hurricanes.

Now, they hope to build on that momentum and continue their streak of landing some of the top recruiting classes in the country. Now in their quest to land the number one class for the first time since 2022, the Aggies got great news regarding one of their top targets.

Landen Williams - Callis, one of the top running backs in the entire country, cut his list from 72 teams down to 15, according to his X, and the Aggies were included on that list as they make a push to land one of their top targets for the backfield of the future.

Dominant Everywhere

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies continue to make a push on the recruiting trail and are hosting a multitude of targets in March, especially as they look to begin spring practices on March 20. Despite that, though, they have continued to make favorable impressions on some of the top recruits in the country, with Williams-Callis being the most recent.

Ranked as the number three running back in the country and the number seven-ranked player from the Lone Star State, the Richmond, Texas native continues to be one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the country.

Rarely going on record and keeping most information regarding his recruitment fairly close to his chest, there was little indication of how exactly he was leaning in his recruitment. The Aggies, though, are one of the top-15 teams to make the cut, joined by: LSU, USC, SMU, UCLA, Houston, Indiana, Florida State, Alabama, Mizzou, Texas, Ohio State, Florida, and Oregon.

He had an impressive junior season at Richmond Randle High School, rushing for 3,500 yards and 60 touchdowns, and finished as a runner-up in the Texas High School State Championships. For his career, he amassed more than 8,200 all-purpose yards and 132 total touchdowns.

Head coach Mike Elko and his staff currently have the third-ranked recruiting class for the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals. The current class for the Aggies is currently headlined by some of the premier defensive talent around the country, and should Williams-Callis commit to the Aggies, Elko and his staff would have their quarterback and running back of the future.