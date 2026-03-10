Texas A&M Star Forward Earns Major Season Accolade

When head coach Bucky McMillan took the job with Texas A&M basketball, there was warranted doubt as to what the former Samford coach could do with a team that had one returning player, zero coaching staff and lost two weeks of time from working the transfer portal.

So what did the Alabama native put together? Not just a ragtag squad, but a competitive unit that has won 21 games after being projected to fall in the lower end of the Southeastern Conference. Projected to tally four wins in league play and finish 13th, the Aggies have turned expectations on its head and ended the season tied for fourth in the SEC.

There have been plenty of contributors, but one has stood out as the vocal leader on and off the court, and that is star forward Rashaun Agee. A transfer from USC, Agee battled an eligibility hearing and offseason ups and downs to play for McMillan, and now the Maroon and White's leading scorer has earned Third Team All-SEC honors.

The name is official now.



Mr. All-SEC Rashaun Agee pic.twitter.com/5Y5uujcaWT — Texas A&M Aggies 👍 (@12thMan) March 9, 2026

Making it Official

Feb 28, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Agee, making his fourth collegiate stop, wears the coveted 12th Man jersey, a symbol of grit, dedication and the embodiment of A&M's core values in one's character. The Chicago man has done everything for the Aggies, from leading the team in double-doubles to points per game, while making sure to chip in timely assists.

A rebound machine under the basket, Agee grabs 8.8 boards per game and has a knack for scoring clutch baskets. Against LSU, Agee scored what became the winning basket for A&M, taking an open three-point look downtown instead, weaving between Tiger defenders for the final strike in triple overtime.

His 26 points against LSU were also the most in a Maroon and White uniform, taking care of business in the latter end of the contest to give A&M a win critical to its chances to make the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, the victory locked the Aggies in the 6-seed in the SEC Tournament where they will face the winner between Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Whether it's getting rebounds or working in the paint during crunch time, Agee has played a necessary role in A&M's success, and his eligibility has paid dividends for a team that is the shortest in the entire conference. But even with their odds stacked against them, the Maroon and White have continued to prove to onlookers all over that they have a legitimate chance to brew an upset in both their tournaments.