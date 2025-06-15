Former Texas A&M RB De’Von Achane Has Big Expectations in 2025
Former Texas A&M Aggies running back De’Von Achane was a cheat code during his time in the Maroon and White. Now, he is using his insane athleticism for the Miami Dolphins’ benefit.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about his expectations for Achane in year three of his NFL career on May 28.
“I see a guy that understands a broader picture of not only how to be successful independently, but your independent success is helped by the collective success," McDaniel said. "Understanding the type of player he is and competitor, you hear his voice on the field.”
As an Aggie, Achane’s on-field presence was definitely felt. Over the course of his three years in Aggieland, the Missouri City, Texas native racked up 2,376 yards with 21 touchdowns and 6.4 yards per carry. Achane compiled quite the resume his junior season, earning All-SEC First-Team Running Back, All-SEC First-Team All-Purpose Player, AP All-SEC Second-Team Running Back, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist, Phill Steele First-Team SEC Running Back and Phill Steele Honorable Mention All-American in 2022.
“I think being a professional football [player] and ascending as a player, you understand that there’s a lot of different layers to that and development in that," McDaniel said. "We’ve seen who appeared on the surface as a quiet kid from Texas as a rookie find confidence and develop different ways that he can impact the game."
One of the biggest ways Achane has impacted the game has been through the air. He has been one of the top receiving backs since his arrival in the league. In his first two seasons, he had recorded a combined 789 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. In 2024, he set the Dolphins’ single-season record for the most receptions and receiving touchdowns, with 78 and six, respectively.
With Miami losing veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., Achane is stepping up into the veteran leadership role with the team.
“The first person that pretty much any skill player has to answer to if they maybe drop something or get gloved when running a route, first person they’re going to have to answer to is De’Von [Achane] because he’s going to be quick trigger,” McDaniel said. “I think that competitiveness that he has naturally to him and what I’m seeing day in, day out, through the five weeks that we’ve been together for this offseason program is a guy that wants to take his game to the next level by both his skills, but also by raising the level of his teammates and finding different ways to fulfill that role.”
Achane will show off his improvement and leadership when the Dolphins travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts Week 1.