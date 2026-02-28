NFL Legend Reaches Out to Texas A&M WRs Amid Trip to College Station

During a trip to College Station, Texas, NFL legend Chad Johnson — formerly known as Chad Ochocinco — called out to players on the Texas A&M Aggies football team on Friday.

Players, parents and staff alike jumped at the opportunity, setting up a potential interaction born out of happenstance.

Former NFL Star Chad Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to College Station

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson walks on the field before a game against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro receiver, was known as much for his eccentric personality as he was for his on-field prowess. He ranks 44th all-time in career receiving yardage after spending 11 seasons in the NFL.

After his pro career, he became a major media personality, particularly for co-hosting the podcast Nightcap, alongside Shannon Sharpe.

His daughter, Cha’iel Johnson, competes on the Kentucky Wildcats track and field team, and the elder Johnson made the trip to College Station to watch her compete in the SEC Indoor Championships at the Fasken Indoor Track & Field facility.

While in attendance, Johnson reached out through social media to members of the Texas A&M football team in a post on X. Johnson tweeted, “Do yall think any of the Aggie receivers are in town, how do i find them to talk ball❔”

Several Aggies responded to Johnson’s plea, including current and former players, staff and family of current players.

Do yall think any of the Aggie receivers are in town, how do i find them to talk ball❔ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 27, 2026

Madden Williams, an incoming freshman and a member of the Aggies’ 2026 recruiting class, took the opportunity to respond.

“I'm about to head over to the track meet now I'll keep an eye out for ya," Williams wrote on X.

I'm about to head over to the track meet now I'll keep an eye out for ya — Madden Williams (@MaddenWilliams1) February 27, 2026

Williams was a four-star recruit who enrolled at Texas A&M in January. Coming out of Bellflower, Calif., he attended national powerhouse St. John Bosco High School, where he stood out in circuits and camps and attended the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game.

Aaron Gregory’s dad, Brandon Pridgen, also responded to the tweet. Gregory is another member of the Aggies’ 2026 recruiting class. He was a four-star prospect and a top-150 player who excelled in Georgia’s 6A level with Douglas County High School.

Both players, young and preparing for their freshman seasons, could benefit from learning not just from a former pro but from a legend of the game. Johnson has experienced many ups and downs in his career, and there is no shortage of wisdom he could impart to Williams and Gregory about what it takes to succeed at the position.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This was not lost on other Aggies. David Cooney, the associate director of recruiting/acquisition at Texas A&M, chimed in while Johnson was at attention.

“I hit your phone champ,” Cooney said.

Even Johnny Manziel replied to Johnson, as the Aggies took advantage of the opportunity.

The Aggies’ leader under center could also be in connection with Johnson. Marcel Reed’s father, Rod Reed, commented, “Inbox me Ocho!” The elder Reed was the head coach of Tennessee State from 2010 to 2020 and coached for multiple decades at the college level. He understands the value of hearing from the right voices.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko recently challenged his wide receivers to “make the plays to fill the void,” with KC Concepcion headed to the NFL draft. Mario Craver proved to be a playmaker, and Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey will be looked to to step up while Isaiah Horton joins from Alabama.

Whether or not anything comes of this interaction, it will be an important year for the Aggies and their young core to prove the offense can compete at the national level.