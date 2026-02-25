How Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis Compares to Other NFL Draft Prospects

The last time the Texas A&M Aggies produced a first-round offensive lineman was in 2022, when Kenyon Green was drafted 15th by the Houston Texans. The two-time consensus All-American was the only first-round pick during Jimbo Fisher's era at Texas A&M.

Chase Bisontis could join Green as one of the top guard prospects in the 2026 NFL draft, but is the former tackle coveted as a first-round talent in an era that does not prioritize drafting interior offensive linemen highly?

Whether or not he goes on Day 1, Bisontis is a player picking up steam in draft circles.

How Does Chase Bisontis Compare to Other OL Prospects?

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) celebrates with offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) after a touchdown during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Bisontis started his career at right tackle for Texas A&M, earning freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC honors. He started 13 games in 2023 as a true freshman and entered the transfer portal, later pulling his name out to return to College Station.

Heading into his sophomore campaign, he kicked inside to left guard and excelled. His PFF grade rose from 55.2 to 70.2, including bowl games. He allowed just one sack as a sophomore and repeated this in 2025 as a junior.

With nearly 2,000 offensive snaps and 34 starts, Bisontis brings experience to the position. He projects as an athletic pass protector and an exciting, powerful run blocker, though there are concerns about his technique.

Bisontis had back-to-back seasons with eight penalties, often resulting from his hand placement in pass protection or pre-snap issues. While he shows aggression and power on run plays, he does not have the same consistency in the passing game.

Texas A&M Aggies offensive linemen Koli Faaiu and Chase Bisontis block against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies have had a middling track record over the last decade along the interior offensive line. Center Erik McCoy (2019, 49th) and Green were top-50 picks; McCoy earned two Pro Bowls, and Green struggled out of the gate. However, guard Jermaine Eluemunor (2017, 159th) has aged well and emerged as a solid starter as his career progresses.

Early expectations for Bisontis are similar, typically projected as a top-50 talent in the class, but there is optimism that he could be a solid long-term starter in the NFL. The issue is where he should be drafted in the positional value era of the NFL.

Three guards were drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft compared to four tackles, but the ratio of tackles to interior offensive linemen was 8-to-1 in 2024. As downhill running games proliferate across the league, Bisontis could be a coveted addition with the ability to kick outside in an emergency.

Only so many interior offensive linemen can be expected to go on Day 1. Some of the top prospects include Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane and Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon. Both have similar size profiles, but they have graded out better as blockers. Bisontis, meanwhile, may be a favorite for offensive line coaches who believe in his development and skill set.

Chase Bisontis’s NFL Draft Projection

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) celebrates with offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Despite being listed 49th in his initial top 50, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah dropped Bisontis out of his updated top 50. “He has starter ability and is an asset in the run game,” Jeremiah had previously written about Bisontis.

Similarly, Bisontis currently ranks 54th (third among guards) on Trevor Sikkema’s big board for PFF, and he is the No. 4 guard on ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s big board. This projects him as a solid second-round prospect for a team seeking help on the interior of their offensive line.

Bisontis will likely be a Day 2 pick, but he has been projected as a first-rounder on occasion. A common fit has been with the Los Angeles Chargers, who need offensive line talent to help protect star quarterback Justin Herbert.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic, a Chargers beat reporter, made this pick in a recent team-specific seven-round mock draft, with Bisontis being drafted 55th in the second round. ESPN’s Matt Miller tied him to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 64 as well, a connection NFL.com's Gennaro Filice made in the first round at 32.

Texas A&M had a zone-gap versatile running game, which could set up Bisontis for success regardless of his destination, though Bisontis shows promise in a zone scheme like Seattle's. Fits for Bisontis include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.