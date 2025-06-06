Former Texas A&M WR Suffers Serious Injury With Oregon Ducks
A former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver has potentially seen his 2025 season come to an end due to an offseason injury.
Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart tore the patellar tendon in his knee this week. Stewart was set to enter the season as one of the country's top wideouts and a 2026 NFL Draft prospect but could now face an extended absence.
"Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart is believed to have torn his patellar tendon this week, multiple sources tell On3," Nakos wrote on X. "Further tests are ongoing. The recovery time ranges from 3 to 12 months, depending on the severity of the injury."
Stewart originally committed to Texas A&M as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He spent two years in College Station before transferring to Oregon last offseason. As an Aggie, Stewart played in 18 games while posting 91 catches for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns.
Stewart ended his first year at Oregon with 48 catches for 613 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. The Ducks clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff after a 12-0 regular season and Big Ten Championship win over Penn State.
However, Stewart didn't end up playing in Oregon's Rose Bowl blowout loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year's Day after suffering a locker back injury that was believed to have occurred during pregame warmups. He later revealed that the injury didn't happen during warmups but instead at practice after the Big Ten Championship.
"Just a lower back injury. Right after Big Ten practice, first practice back, was fighting to get back in practice over the past couple weeks," Stewart said, per Oregon Ducks on SI. "Finally got back, probably like last week, Wednesday, Thursday, and then, today was kind of supposed to be the test day to see if I could really just go. Did the warm up, and just wasn't good enough, I guess. So they ultimately made a decision just to sit me."
Stewart's Rose Bowl absence has been well in the past but he's now got new, more serious injury issues to deal with. The Ducks will now lean on returning wideouts Gary Bryant Jr. and Justius Lowe along with Florida State transfer Malik Benson and five-star freshman Dakorien Moore.